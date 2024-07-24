Sonya Massey Development: Dispatch Phone Records Reveal Illinois Cops Asked Its Switchboard to Search Case Records for Mental Health Issues AFTER She Was Shot
New developments in the Sonya Massey killing case confirm cops asked dispatch about records for mental health issues for Massey after she was shot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 6, Massey, 36, was reportedly shot by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson after Massey called 911 about a possible intruder.
After the shooting, officials did not make it clear to family members that Massey was shot by a deputy. County officials confirmed those details a couple days later and Massey’s father, James Wilburn, said he learned about that fact from the news.
Wilburn said: “I was under the impression that a prowler had broke in and killed my baby. Never did they say it was a deputy-involved shooting until my brother read it on the internet.”
New records of scanner traffic on the morning of Massey’s death released by the Sangamon County Dispatch office show that her family members weren't the only ones confused in the aftermath of her shooting.
At 12:49 a.m., Massey initially called 911. In the call, she said: “I keep hearing stuff on the outside of my house, and it sounds like someone is banging on the side of my house. Could you guys come and see?”
Deputies arrived on scene and searched the property for about 30 minutes without finding anything. They went to the door and Massey answered around 1:15 a.m.
According to bodycam footage released on Monday, Grayson and another deputy talk with Massey inside the house. Grayson then notices a pot of boiling water on the stove, so Massey goes to move the pot.
Grayson comments on not wanting to be near the water, to which Massey responds, saying: “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”
Grayson can then be seen pulling his gun and eventually firing three shots at Massey, as she could be heard saying the words “I’m sorry” multiple times.
The deputies then scream “shots fired.” Shortly after, Grayson can then be heard asking the dispatchers: “Does she have any call history for being 10/96?” This question was asked at 1:23 a.m.
A 10/96 call refers to a person suffering from mental health issues. From the bodycam footage, Grayson can be seen asking Massey multiple questions about her mental health. He asks if she had taken her medication, and even slowed down his speech to ask her a question.
Dispatchers were later unsure if the gunshot wounds were self-inflicted or not, which one of the deputies seemed to confirm on the call. It wasn't clarified until a couple days later when bodycam footage proved it was a police-involved shooting.
Grayson has since been fired. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Massey. He was booked into the Sangamon County Jail and was being held without bond. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.