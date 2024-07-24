J.D. Vance’s Sexist Mockery of ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ — Like Kamala Harris — Goes Viral Again

In a resurfaced clip from 2021, Vance – whom Trump tapped as his VP pick last week – told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

He continued: “It's just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”