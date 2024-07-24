Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Kamala Harris

J.D. Vance’s Sexist Mockery of ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ — Like Kamala Harris — Goes Viral Again

Composite photo of J.D. Vance and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has gone viral for sexist comments mocking "childless cat ladies" like Kamala Harris.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's new running mate keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

RadarOnline.com can reveal freshman Ohio Senator and controversial Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, 39, has gone viral again for his sexist mockery of ‘childless cat ladies’ like Kamala Harris, 59.

In a resurfaced clip from 2021, Vance – whom Trump tapped as his VP pick last week – told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

He continued: “It's just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has Vance as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Harris, who became the likely Democratic nominee in the 2024 election after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her in his stead, is married to entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff and actually has two stepchildren: Ella, 25, and Cole, 29.

In 2019, she wrote in Elle: “They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in.”

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Harris is married to entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff and has two stephchildren.

Kamala Harris
Harris added: “A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom.’ Instead they came up with the name ‘Momala.’

“Our time as a family is Sunday dinner. We come together, all of us around the table, and over time we’ve fallen into our roles. Cole sets the table and picks the music, Ella makes beautiful desserts, Doug acts as my sous-chef, and I cook.”

Kamala Harris' stepchildren Cole and Ella Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Harris has described her stepchildren Cole, 29, and Ella, 25, as "brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults."

Users flocked to social media to slam Vance's comments, writing: “JD Vance called Kamala Harris a ‘childless cat lady’ despite her being married with two stepchildren because he’s a misogynistic garbage fire. Women only have value to the GOP as broodmares.”

Another said: “Calling step-mom Kamala Harris a childless cat lady is going to enrage not just single women but all the parents of step-kids who are having their parenting denigrated. Vance’s history of misogyny is just an endless wellspring of hate to highlight.”

Vance, whose selection Trump's campaign has already reportedly started second-guessing, also drew online scorn over a joke that fell flat during a campaign rally on Monday.

While discussing voter ID laws, he said: “It is the weirdest thing to me. Democrats say that it is racist to believe... Well, they say it's racist to do anything. I had a diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today and I'm sure they're going to call that racist, too. But, it's good.”

Source: radar
