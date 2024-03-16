Vice President Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Raises Funds for Relief Group Allegedly Linked to Terror Attack on Israel
Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, is facing scrutiny for her fundraising efforts for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an organization that has lost funding from the United States due to alleged ties to terrorism, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ella, whose father is the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, has been actively promoting donation links to UNRWA on her personal Instagram account.
The controversy surrounding Ella's involvement with UNRWA has sparked outrage. Hillel Neuer, the Executive Director of the United Nations watchdog, UN Watch, expressed concern about the organization's alleged promotion of terrorism.
Neuer stated, "We urge Ms. Emhoff to go on the website of UN Watch and read our reports showing how UNRWA teachers and school principals systematically promote and encourage Jihadi terrorism and the slaughter of Jews."
“I am sure that if Ms. Emhoff understood how UNRWA promotes hatred and murder, she would stop raising money for them, and she would apologize to victims such as Ayelet Samerano, whose 21-year-old son Yonatan was kidnapped on October 7 by an UNRWA social worker,” he continued.
UNRWA's connection to Hamas, the ruling entity in Gaza, has been a long-standing issue.
Former President Donald Trump previously cut aid to the organization in 2018, a decision that President Joe Biden initially reversed. Under Biden’s leadership, at least $730 million found its way to UNRWA. However, after Israel presented evidence linking UNRWA employees to the terrorist attack on October 7, the US, along with several other countries, suspended funding to UNRWA.
Concerns have been raised regarding the alleged involvement of UNRWA workers in extremist groups in Gaza.
Reports revealed tunnels under the agency's headquarters allegedly used by Hamas and instances where hostages were held in the homes of UNRWA employees. As a result, House Republicans are preparing for a formal investigation into the matter.
“The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may have been involved in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at the time.
“The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them.”
The repercussions of UNRWA's alleged ties to terrorism have been significant, with several countries pausing or withdrawing their financial support.
Despite some nations like Canada, Sweden, and Australia reinstating aid to UNRWA, the United States and nearly a dozen other nations have not followed suit.