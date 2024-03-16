Vice President Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Raises Funds for Relief Group Allegedly Linked to Terror Attack on Israel

Ella, whose father is the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, has been actively promoting donation links to UNRWA on her personal Instagram account.

The controversy surrounding Ella's involvement with UNRWA has sparked outrage. Hillel Neuer, the Executive Director of the United Nations watchdog, UN Watch, expressed concern about the organization's alleged promotion of terrorism.

Neuer stated, "We urge Ms. Emhoff to go on the website of UN Watch and read our reports showing how UNRWA teachers and school principals systematically promote and encourage Jihadi terrorism and the slaughter of Jews."

“I am sure that if Ms. Emhoff understood how UNRWA promotes hatred and murder, she would stop raising money for them, and she would apologize to victims such as Ayelet Samerano, whose 21-year-old son Yonatan was kidnapped on October 7 by an UNRWA social worker,” he continued.