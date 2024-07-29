Revealed: Deputy Accused of Killing Sonya Massey Was Discharged From Army for Serious Misconduct

The former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Black woman Sonya Massey was kicked out of the U.S. Army for serious misconduct years earlier.

Military records show Sean Grayson, a 30-year-old white man, was discharged from the Fort Riley Army installation in Kansas, where he served as a wheeled vehicle mechanic from May 2014 to February 2016, for “Misconduct (Serious Offense)”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An Army spokesperson refused to give more details, saying, “The Privacy Act and (Department of Defense) policy prevent us from releasing information relating to the misconduct of low-level employees or characterization of service at discharge.”