Kamala V Trump: We Reveal Pair’s Campaign Strategies — VP On Mission To Discredit Don For Being ‘Weird and Old’… While He Brands Her Just as ‘Incompetent’ as Joe Biden
As the race for the White House between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump continues to narrow, both campaigns are going on the attack.
Harris is on a mission to discredit Trump as “weird and old”, while he tries to brand her “just as incompetent as Joe Biden and even more liberal”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent campaign email, Harris wondered if Trump was “OK” and noted he is “old and quite weird”, going on to describe Trump and his VP pick J.D. Vance’s comments about her being a “bum” and a “childless cat lady” as “just plain weird”.
Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz, a possible contender for Harris’ running mate, has also repeatedly bashed the Republicans as “weird”, saying: “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room. That’s what it comes down to, and don’t sugarcoat this: These are weird ideas.”
On CNN’s State of the Union, Walz argued calling Trump an existential threat to democracy “gives him way too much power”, adding: “Listen to the guy. He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks and whatever crazy thing pops into his mind. I think we give him way too much credit. If you just ratchet down some of the scariness and just name it what it is.
“Have you seen the guy laugh? It seems very weird to me that an adult can go through six-and-a-half years of being in the public eye and when he laughs it’s at someone – not with them. That’s very weird behavior. I don’t think you call it anything else. It’s simply what we’re observing.”
US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, another possible vice president pick for Harris, told Fox News that Trump is “clearly older and stranger than when America first got to know him”.
He said: “I’m pretty sure voters are worried about the age and acuity of president Trump compared to Kamala Harris, who represents being a generation younger. And how could anybody not watch the stuff he’s saying, the rambling on the trail, and not be just a little bit concerned?”
On the other side of the aisle, Trump campaign official Karole Leavitt told Politico: “Our strategy hasn’t changed. Kamala Harris is just as incompetent as Joe Biden and even more liberal. Not only does Kamala need to defend her support of Joe Biden’s failed agenda over the past four years, she also needs to answer for her own terrible weak-on-crime record in California. A vote for Kamala is a vote to continue inflation, open borders, high gas prices, and war around the world.”
Veteran GOP operative Scott Jennings added: “Bag the stupid crap and just focus on her record, statements and work under President Joe Biden. More than enough there. With any luck she’ll spend the next two weeks disavowing her entire record, which of course will make her seem hollow to voters.”