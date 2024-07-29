Kamala V Trump: We Reveal Pair’s Campaign Strategies — VP On Mission To Discredit Don For Being ‘Weird and Old’… While He Brands Her Just as ‘Incompetent’ as Joe Biden

On CNN’s State of the Union, Walz argued calling Trump an existential threat to democracy “gives him way too much power”, adding: “Listen to the guy. He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks and whatever crazy thing pops into his mind. I think we give him way too much credit. If you just ratchet down some of the scariness and just name it what it is.

“Have you seen the guy laugh? It seems very weird to me that an adult can go through six-and-a-half years of being in the public eye and when he laughs it’s at someone – not with them. That’s very weird behavior. I don’t think you call it anything else. It’s simply what we’re observing.”