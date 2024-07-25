The One Where Jennifer Ripped Into J.D. Vance: ‘Friends’ Star Aniston Savages VP Pick Over Sexist ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Outburst With VERY Personal Dig About Family

In 2022, Aniston opened up about her fertility struggles, telling Allure: “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

“I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore ... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”