The One Where Jennifer Ripped Into J.D. Vance: ‘Friends’ Star Aniston Savages VP Pick Over Sexist ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Outburst With VERY Personal Dig About Family
Friends star Jennifer Aniston is not there for Donald Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance.
The actress, 55, slammed the freshman Ohio Senator and controversial Hillbilly Elegy author, 39, for his sexist outburst about “childless cat ladies” in a recently resurfaced interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When Vance was running for Senate in 2021, he told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.
“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Vance has already caught plenty of flak for his comments – especially because Harris actually has two stepchildren with her husband Doug Emhoff – and on Wednesday, Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to add her voice to the growing chorus of critics.
Alongside the clip, she wrote: “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is ... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”
- Kiss of Death: 10 Stars Who Hated Smooching Their Co-Stars During Steamy Love Scenes
- Miley and Jen's Tug of War Over Dolly Parton: Cyrus 'Mad With Jealousy' Over Hollywood's Hot New Duo
- BOTCHED: Jennifer Aniston's New 'Tired and Aged' Face is Due to Botched Filler, Surgeon Claims — Years After She Said Plastic Surgery was a 'Slippery Slope'
In 2022, Aniston opened up about her fertility struggles, telling Allure: “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.
“I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore ... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Vance has been vocal about his opposition to abortion and fertility treatment. Last month, he voted to block a Democrat-backed bill to guarantee nationwide access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).
In response to Aniston, former The View host Meghan McCain wrote on X: “I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know - these JD comments are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump supporting friends. These comments have caused real pain and are just innately unchristian. This is not who we are.”