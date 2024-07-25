Your tip
Shannen Doherty ‘Thought She Had More Time Left’ and Was ‘Planning Move To Dream Home in Italy’ Before Her Cancer Death Aged 53

Image of Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty
Source: MEGA

Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty at the premiere of 'Ocean's 11' in 2001. In her recent podcast tribute to Doherty, Combs revealed that her 'Charmed' co-star thought she had more time and she had hoped to move to Italy.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Shannen Doherty had "big plans" for this year before she lost her battle to cancer at 53.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the late actress was even eyeing a move to Italy! In a tribute episode to Doherty on the House of Halliwell rewatch podcast, Charmed castmates Holly Marie Combs, 50, Brian Krause, 55, and Drew Fuller, 44, shared insights into the actress’ final thoughts and feelings.

combs doherty podcast tribute
Source: MEGA

Doherty and Combs had been fast friends ever since they met on the set of 'Charmed.' Combs was in tears throughout most of a tribute 'House of Halliwell' podcast to Doherty with fellow 'Charmed' cast members Brian Krause and Drew Fuller

Combs, who played witch sister Piper Halliwell in the series, revealed Doherty "didn't think she was going anywhere anytime soon".

"It sounds terribly cliché until it happens to you, but you always think you have more time and life changed on a dime.”

Combs also shared how Fuller had been in Italy when he heard Doherty had taken a turn for the worse and raced back to the States to be by Doherty’s side.

She added: "She's definitely laughing at him panicking and getting on a plane for her because that was her dream. That was her goal. That was her dream life. Her next trip was going to be to Italy, and she was considering moving to Italy."

rosemcgowan
Source: MEGA

Combs revealed that 'Charmed' co-star Rose McGowan probably took Doherty's death the hardest when Combs called her.

Fuller also spoke about how it seemed impossible that she would pass so quickly, saying: "She has this incredible ability not to ever be a victim, and you forgot it. When you’re in her presence, she’s not sick.”

Still speaking about Doherty in the present tense, Fuller continued: "She feels amazing, and she has all these incredible plans and we're traveling the world and we're talking about this and that and moving and building a new house in Tennessee and possibly going and building and living in Italy."

Combs replied: "She was going to outlive us all, and there were many times I firmly believed that. So, when things did take a turn, and it happened very quickly, it was very shocking. Which sounds silly to say when someone has a terminal disease but it's still very shocking."

Shannen Doherty
Source: MEGA

In the podcast tribute, Combs said of Doherty who passed away from cancer on July 13 that she believed the actress would outlive them all.

She also revealed Doherty herself was shocked by the sudden decline in her health.

Said Combs: “She just wanted to do so much more than her body was able to do. And I don't think I've ever met someone who had such enthusiasm for life. She just wanted to do more and more things and see more and more places. I dare say Rose [McGowan] was actually the most upset."

Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McGowan also posted a heartfelt tribute to Doherty on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I cannot stop crying… Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion.”

McGowan also referred to Doherty as “a soft-hearted bada-- as there ever was” and “a force of energy that will live forever in hearts”.

