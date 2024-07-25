Shannen Doherty ‘Thought She Had More Time Left’ and Was ‘Planning Move To Dream Home in Italy’ Before Her Cancer Death Aged 53

Fuller also spoke about how it seemed impossible that she would pass so quickly, saying: "She has this incredible ability not to ever be a victim, and you forgot it. When you’re in her presence, she’s not sick.”

Still speaking about Doherty in the present tense, Fuller continued: "She feels amazing, and she has all these incredible plans and we're traveling the world and we're talking about this and that and moving and building a new house in Tennessee and possibly going and building and living in Italy."

Combs replied: "She was going to outlive us all, and there were many times I firmly believed that. So, when things did take a turn, and it happened very quickly, it was very shocking. Which sounds silly to say when someone has a terminal disease but it's still very shocking."