BREAKING NEWS
Kamala Harris
Exclusive

Kamala Harris’ Running Mate Favorite at Center of Drugs Scandal – Senator Mark Kelly’s Daughter Deletes ALL Social Media After Posting Video of Weed and Illegal Molly

Source: @ClaireKelly100/Instagram; MEGA

Kamala Harris is said to have lined up Senator Mark Kelly as one of her top picks for a running mate in the US presidential race – whose daughter uploaded a video showing marijuana and ecstasy.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 8:40 a.m. ET



One of Kamala Harris’ favorite running mate picks is at the centre of a drugs scandal.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Senator Mark Kelly’s apparently clean-cut daughter has wiped all of her social media accounts – after she posted a video showing bags of marijuana and outlawed party drug Molly on her Instagram.

Claire Kelly uploaded a clip of the drugs – and a cat – with the caption: “Pussy Molly Weed”.

kamala harris drug scandal senator mark kelly daughter molly weed
Source: @ClaireKelly100/Instagram

Senator Mark Kelly's daughter Claire has axed her social media profiles after uploading a video of Molly and marijuana to social media.

She also shared a screengrab of a text message that appears to be from her 60-year-old Democrat dad – a former astronaut and Navy fighter pilot – warning her to clean up her social media pages.

It said: “Been busy today. Got 1 call and 2 emails about your Instagram account.

“I’m not interested in looking but I suspect what you posted would not be in anyone’s best interest. At least not yours or mine.”

A reply that seemed to be from Claire said: “No my Instagram is fine. Check for yourself” – to which her dad apparently responded: “I’ll pass.”

Claire’s caption on the post mocked the worry about her edgy social media content, and said: “You know that b**** when you cause all this conversation. Always stay gracious, best revenge is you.”

She added at the bottom of the post: “1 call and 2 email? Come on guys. (Laughing face emoji.)”

kamala harris drug scandal senator mark kelly daughter molly weed
Source: @ClaireKelly100/Instagram

Kelly's daughter’s drugs clip – which had the caption: “Pussy Molly Weed”.

Molly – a concentrated form of ecstasy famously sung about by Miley Cyrus – is classed as a “dangerous drug” in Sen Kelly’s home state of Arizona, with its use and possession charged as felonies.

Arizona legalized recreational marijuana use in 2020 – but the drugs post on Claire’s account will rattle her father.

The drugs post is now being spread online by right-wing MAGA conspiracy theorists who have been accused of misogyny, racism and hate speech.

One of them – who we are not naming to avoid giving them publicity – has been relentlessly trolling the Kelly family and Claire over the post, and sneered online Claire was “Hunter Biden 2.0”.

The bile-filled blogger added in an online rant: “Daddy won’t be able to save you from this screw up… Claire Kelly visited the White House and met with@JoeBiden and Kamala Harris in July 2022. Claire Kelly is Hunter Biden 2.0.”

They were referring to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s struggles with addiction, which saw him found guilty in June of illegal possession of a gun and lying about his drug use when it was bought.

kamala harris drug scandal senator mark kelly daughter molly weed
Source: @ClaireKelly100/X; MEGA

Senator Kelly, left with his two girls, is a frontrunner for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamal Harris’ choice of vice president.

MORE ON:
Kamala Harris
Claire’s X and Instagram accounts are now offline – with her old Insta page now saying: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Sen Kelly is a frontrunner for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ choice of vice president as he is considered a hero in Washington.

The dad-of-two – who also has daughter Claudia – has a history of defeating candidates endorsed by Donald Trump.

He won his seat in 2022, beating Republican rival Blake Masters – a Trump-backed ultra-MAGA candidate, who, like J. D. Vance, is a disciple of venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Kelly – who flew combat missions during the Gulf War as a naval aviator before being selected as a NASA Space Shuttle pilot in 1996 – stepped into the political arena when his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head and forced to retire in 2011.

kamala harris drug scandal senator mark kelly daughter molly weed
Source: @ClaireKelly100/X

Family man Kelly with his wife and girls as he celebrates winning his Arizona Senate seat in 2020.

She was targeted on January 8, 2011, when a gunman opened fire at a Congress on Your Corner event in Tucson.

The attack claimed six lives, many more were injured – and Gabby was shot in the head.

It came two days before she was due to go into hospital for fertility treatments so she and Kelly could have a child together.

Her trauma from the shooting forced the pair to give up the process, and they said in a joint article in June: “With everything the shooting forced us to leave behind, we weren’t ready to let go of our dream of having a child together.

“But eventually, we had to. That loss was its own agony.”

Since the attack, Kelly has become an outspoken advocate for ending gun violence – an issue that will almost certainly be key to Harris’ agenda, especially after the Trump assassination attempt.

kamala harris drug scandal senator mark kelly daughter molly weed
Source: MEGA

Kelly has been hailed a hero as he flew combat missions during the Gulf War before being selected as a NASA Space Shuttle pilot in 1996.

He was inducted to the Astronaut Hall of Fame in May 2023 and his twin brother Scott was also an astronaut.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the senator for comment.

