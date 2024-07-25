Your tip
Jennifer Lopez ‘Sees 55th Birthday Celebrations as Fresh Start’ as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Keep Raging

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is staying positive as she enters a new chapter of life without Ben Affleck.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is staying positive as she celebrates her 55th birthday amid the raging rumors of an impending divorce from her husband Ben Affleck, 51.

The singer, who spent her big birthday in the Hamptons on Wednesday while Affleck was off on the opposite coast, is said to be looking for a “fresh start” as she enters a new chapter of life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The singer is said to be looking for a fresh start as she turns 55.

A source said Lopez “is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life” and “always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer".

"It’s been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her."

The insider added to ET: “It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start. She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in a lavish 'Bridgerton'-themed bash without husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez kicked off her birthday festivities with a lavish Bridgerton-themed bash over the weekend, where guests dressed to the nines in period-appropriate ballroom attire were greeted at the front gate by a horse-drawn carriage.

The fun continued with a hearty Italian lunch at Arthur & Sons on Sunday, which was attended by family and friends, including her longtime manager Benny Medina, her twins Max and Emme, and her sister Lynda – although her husband was nowhere to be seen.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The couple has been living apart since Ben moved out of their marital mansion and rented a house in Brentwood in early May.

Lopez and Affleck officially tied the knot in summer 2022 after calling off their first engagement decades earlier – but Bennifer 2.0 doesn’t seem to be going any better than their first shot at love did.

Affleck recently moved out of their marital mansion into a Brentwood rental home near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the couple already put the $60.85 million property they bought a year ago back on the market and started selling off all their stuff.

A split photo of Jennifer Lopez in a dress and Ben Affleck in a blue shirt.
Source: MEGA

Ben and Jen still sometimes wear their weddings rings, but they haven't been seen together in over a month.

Although they still occasionally wear their wedding rings, Jen and Ben haven’t been photographed or spotted together in over a month. They even spent their second anniversary apart, with Affleck spotted in Los Angeles on July 16 while Lopez remained on vacation in the Hamptons.

Lopez was said to be fighting desperately for months to save their failing marriage, but by the end of June, she “hit a wall” and gave up on the idea of reconciliation.

Source: radar
