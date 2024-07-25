Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence and Backs Mom Tish After Scandal-Hit Dad Billy Ray Caught Calling Her ‘Skank’ in Shocking Leaked Tape
Miley Cyrus is definitively taking a side in the ongoing feud between her parents, exes Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.
The one-time Hannah Montana hitmaker, 31, took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of her embracing her mom Tish, 57, at a Gucci photo shoot in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The show of support came just as her dad Billy Ray, 62, was caught slamming both his ex-wife and daughter as “skanks” in shocking leaked audio and text messages.
In a text exchange with his manager and publicist Scott Adkins, Billy Ray said of Tish: “She is a liar ... a whore ... and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Dina Lohan look like Mother Theresa.”
And in bizarre audio obtained by the Daily Mail, Billy Ray referred to himself in the third person as he discussed his ex and their kids, saying: “The other two children that were there was s--- from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray. By two separate fathers.
He added: “No, wait a minute, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray ... Noah, Brandi, Trace, and everyone knows devil’s a skank,” seemingly referring to Miley as “devil”.
Miley and her dad have been estranged ever since Billy Ray divorced Tish and got together with the much younger Australian singer Firerose, 35, in 2022.
Although Billy Ray has already dumped his new bride – kicking off another bitter divorce battle with back-and-forth allegations of abuse – Miley isn’t so quick to forgive and forget.
As a source recently claimed: “She’s still pretty angry with him for the terrible way he treated Tish, so it’s not going to be as simple as all is forgiven, just because he's single again ... Miley’s glad he's come to his senses and dumped Firerose, but it’s going to take a whole lot more than that to earn her forgiveness.”
That’s hardly the only drama going on within the Cyrus clan, either. Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, 54, last August — despite rumors that he had been romantically involved with her daughter Noah, 24, causing another big rift in the family.
Noah and her brother Braison, 30, were notably absent from Tish and Purcell’s wedding at Miley's Malibu mansion, and things apparently got so bad that Tish hired security specifically to make sure they didn’t crash the party.
Miley has allegedly stuck with her mom since the split because she feels like “her mom acts like a grown-up”, unlike her dad, while Noah seems to be staying on Team Billy Ray.