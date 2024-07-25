Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence and Backs Mom Tish After Scandal-Hit Dad Billy Ray Caught Calling Her ‘Skank’ in Shocking Leaked Tape

Miley Cyrus is definitively taking a side in the ongoing feud between her parents, exes Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The one-time Hannah Montana hitmaker, 31, took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of her embracing her mom Tish, 57, at a Gucci photo shoot in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The show of support came just as her dad Billy Ray, 62, was caught slamming both his ex-wife and daughter as “skanks” in shocking leaked audio and text messages.