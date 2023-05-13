'It's All Too Much': Billy Ray Cyrus and ex Tish's 'Mutual Toxic Obsession' Causing Rift With Kids
Achy Breaky exes Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish are both now engaged to other people, but sources say their relentless backbiting and new romances have ignited a bitter family feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Billy Ray and Tish have this mutual toxic obsession and just won't let it drop," snitched a source, who said her recent engagement to Prison Break hunk Dominic Purcell seems to have thrown fuel on the fire.
The 61-year-old country singer infuriated his pop star daughter Miley, 30, last year when he got engaged to songbird Firerose just six months after divorcing Tish, his wife of 30 years.
"Miley doesn't talk to him, and things are very frosty between her and some of her siblings," tattled the tipster. "It's fractured the family, but instead of trying to make peace and heal things, Billy and Tish continue to diss each other, which causes havoc in the family."
The once-happy couple shares five kids who are all performers, including Noah and Trace.
"They used to have a great family life, and now they're almost never together," said the source. "It's a mess."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has been leaning on her famous godmother Dolly Parton amid the fallout with her father. Sources said the Flowers singer is embarrassed by Billy Ray’s decision to propose to the much-younger Aussie singer.
“Some people are concerned that she’s completely lost and alone,” the insider shared in January. “Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth."
Billy Ray confirmed his engagement in November 2022, months after Tish ended their nearly 30-year marriage by filing for divorce.
Fans first questioned if there was trouble in paradise after they noticed Billy Ray wasn't in any of the family photos that Miley shared from Christmas, noting the couple hadn't been seen together in months.
Tish announced her plans to wed Dominic last month by debuting a massive engagement ring.
"A thousand times…. YES!" she captioned the ring photo.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Billy Ray and Tish's reps for comment.