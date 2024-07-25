Prince Harry Moans He’s Been Frozen Out of Royal Family Over One-Man Crusade Against Press: ‘It’s Caused Part of a Rift’
Prince Harry believes he’s been frozen out of the royal family over his one-man crusade against the British tabloids.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 39, recently discussed the ongoing royal rift between him and his family members in an interview for the ITV News documentary Tabloids on Trial.
Harry insisted his determination to battle the UK press was at the heart of the fallout between him and his loved ones, saying: “Yeah, that's certainly a central piece to it.
“But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”
The duke also defended his decision to sue three British tabloids over the allegedly unlawful activities committed by their journalists over the years.
He insisted the lawsuits “needed to be done” and wished the royal family would support him amid the ongoing legal battles, saying: “It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family.
“I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good.
“But, you know, I'm doing this for my reasons.”
As for the royal family’s decision not to support him amid his one-man crusade against the British press – and King Charles’ advice such an endeavor would be a “suicide mission” – Harry simply said his “mission continues.”
During his Tabloids on Trial interview, Harry said: “I think everything that's played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is. For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It’s caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Prince Harry’s interview for the ITV News documentary this week comes as the renegade royal continues his fight against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers and Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.
The Spare writer saw a small victory in his fight with another British publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers, in December 2023 when he was awarded $180,000 over an “extensive” phone hacking scandal.
Prince Harry and his actress wife, Meghan Markle, 42, blamed the British media for the couple's decision to ditch their royal duties in January 2020 and “step back” from The Firm.
The duke, in a strongly worded statement at the time, suggested there had been “a line crossed” with some of the British media’s coverage of the pair following their marriage in May 2018.
Harry charged: “Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment.
“Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”
News Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers have vowed to continue the fight against Prince Harry.