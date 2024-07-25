‘Dukes of Hazard’ Star John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino’s Widow Dee Dee – 17 Months After Wife’s Death: ‘I Never Dreamed Happiness Would be Possible Again’

Two formerly broken hearts have found love again.

John Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino – the widow of actor Paul Sorvino – in Las Vegas, both of whom lost their spouses in the past two years. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 64, lost his third wife, 53-year-old Alicia Allain Schneider, to breast cancer in February 2023. Sorvino, died from natural causes in July 2022 at the age of 84.

Schneider took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce that he had married Dee Dee, 55, proclaiming: "Big news big news everybody! DeeDee and I got hitched last night in Vegas! Those of you who’ve been riding shotgun with me this last year and a half or so can understand that I never dreamed that happiness would be possible again.”