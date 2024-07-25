‘Dukes of Hazard’ Star John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino’s Widow Dee Dee – 17 Months After Wife’s Death: ‘I Never Dreamed Happiness Would be Possible Again’
Two formerly broken hearts have found love again.
John Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino – the widow of actor Paul Sorvino – in Las Vegas, both of whom lost their spouses in the past two years. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Dukes of Hazzard star, 64, lost his third wife, 53-year-old Alicia Allain Schneider, to breast cancer in February 2023. Sorvino, died from natural causes in July 2022 at the age of 84.
Schneider took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce that he had married Dee Dee, 55, proclaiming: "Big news big news everybody! DeeDee and I got hitched last night in Vegas! Those of you who’ve been riding shotgun with me this last year and a half or so can understand that I never dreamed that happiness would be possible again.”
Following Alicia’s death, Schneider posted on Facebook: “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”
Her obituary revealed she passed away “at her home surrounded by her family as she took her last breath on Tuesday, February 21, 2023”.
The pair reportedly first met and started dating in 2015 before going on to produce several projects together, including more than country 100 songs.
Following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2019, both spoke openly about her battle with the disease.
She stated: “This past Memorial Day I was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer. I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take. I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil, and then ground myself in minerals. I got into a really rigid regime.”
At the time of Alicia’s passing, Schneider said: "I've no words to communicate the depths of my sadness. She was and is ... whatever!"
Now, though, after his wedding to Sorvino, Schneider is full of joy. His post continued: “I honestly never thought I would ever laugh again… and now I laugh all the time!”
With new-found perspective and the passage of time, Schneider shared how he had come full circle, sharing his love for Dee Dee with: “I sure do love that crazy dame at the end of the bar! Thanks DeeDee! Thanks, Paul!! Thanks, Alicia!!!"
Paul was the father of actress Mira Sorvino. Following his passing, she tweeted of the Goodfellas actor: “My heart is rent asunder, a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."