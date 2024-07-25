Man Accused of Stabbing 17-Year-Old Transgender Girl Multiple Times with Butcher Knife at Miami Airport: Attack Caught on Camera

Detectives interviewed Love, who they said allegedly admitted to attacking the girl. According to police, the stabbing suspect claimed he met the victim at the airport and they “became acquainted.”

After meeting the girl, Love claimed he was “possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum.”

The suspect said he was unsure if the girl he attacked was responsible, police said.

Love also told detectives he felt the need to hurt whoever he believed put the drugs in his body and he bought the knife at a nearby Target, according to law enforcement officials.

Detectives were able to recover the weapon used in the incident.