Man Accused of Stabbing 17-Year-Old Transgender Girl Multiple Times with Butcher Knife at Miami Airport: Attack Caught on Camera

Alexander Love told police that someone put drugs up his rectum and he wanted to harm the person that did, according to police.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

A man is behind bars after law enforcement officials say he allegedly stabbed a transgender teen girl 18 times “without provocation” at an airport in Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Advocate, the 17-year-old girl was sitting on the floor at the Miami International Airport and eating around 11:30 p.m. on July 20, Front Page Detectives reported.

The stabbing took place at the Miami Airport, which was already overwhelmed after the CrowdStrike outage.

Cops said 29-year-old Alexander Love, for no obvious reason, pulled out a “long butcher knife” and stabbed the victim in her arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs.

While the victim attempted to flee the attacker, police said Love continued to assault her.

Love reportedly tried to throw the victim off the fourth-floor railing, but she was able to escape and run for help, police said.

Love eventually tried to throw the victim off the fourth-floor railing, but the victim was able to escape Love’s grasp and run down to the third floor, where she got help, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the stabbing was captured on surveillance video.

Love told police he thought he was drugged and he wanted to hurt the person who did it.

Detectives interviewed Love, who they said allegedly admitted to attacking the girl. According to police, the stabbing suspect claimed he met the victim at the airport and they “became acquainted.”

After meeting the girl, Love claimed he was “possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum.”

The suspect said he was unsure if the girl he attacked was responsible, police said.

Love also told detectives he felt the need to hurt whoever he believed put the drugs in his body and he bought the knife at a nearby Target, according to law enforcement officials.

Detectives were able to recover the weapon used in the incident.

Police arrested Love and charged with attempted murder, as a judge denied him bond.

Love was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, police said.

He was booked into the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation and was being held without bond.

The stabbing added to the already hectic environment at Miami International Airport, which was crowded due to summer travel and flight cancellations after the July 19 CrowdStrike outage.

One witness told WTVJ, “We heard the escalation of the fight and somebody said ‘run.’ When they said ‘run,’ we all ran.”

