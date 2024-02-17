John Schneider Compares Beyoncé's New Country Music to a Dog Urinating: 'Leftists Are Trying to Take Over Everything'

Beyoncé recently dropped two new country songs, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, much to the astonishment of her fans and the music industry.

Additionally, she made the bold announcement of releasing a complete country album on March 29. This sudden departure from her usual style has sparked a heated debate about the boundaries of music genres and cultural influences.

Former Dukes of Hazzard actor and country singer John Schneider was one of the vocal critics of Beyoncé's foray into country music.

He expressed his frustration with the entertainment industry for not preserving country music exclusively for conservatives, stating, "Leftists are trying to take over everything."