OAN Accused of Sending Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Private Info About Smartmatic Staff After 2020 Election
One America News Network is accused of sending Donald Trump’s attorney private information belonging to employees of the voting machine company Smartmatic shortly after the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Smartmatic sued OAN for defamation in connection to the network’s coverage of the voting machine company after the 2020 election, fresh allegations have come to light connecting the news network to Trump’s campaign.
According to CNN, OAN President Charles Herring allegedly emailed Trump lawyer Sidney Powell a spreadsheet containing Smartmatic employees’ passwords on January 8, 2021.
While it is unclear how OAN obtained the alleged password spreadsheet, Smartmatic argued that Herring and the pro-Trump network “may have engaged in criminal activities” and “appear to have violated state and federal laws regarding data privacy” by having private information.
“Discovery from the (OAN) executive team is critical to establishing actual malice because the (OAN) executive team may have engaged in criminal activities to further the election fraud claims generally and Smartmatic fraud claims specifically,” lawyers for Smartmatic wrote in a December court filing obtained by CNN this week.
“Discovery to date has also uncovered that certain members of the (OAN) executive team appear to have violated state and federal laws regarding data privacy in connection with promoting election fraud claims,” the December court filing noted.
Erik Connolly, who serves as Smartmatic’s top attorney, further claimed that the email exchange containing the password spreadsheet was among “members of the (OAN) executive team” and “an individual who has already pled guilty to crimes relating to the 2020 election.”
Meanwhile, a lawyer representing OAN refuted the recent allegations and insisted that the news network did not “engage in criminal activities” against Smartmatic.
“OAN denies that its executive team ‘may have engaged in criminal activities,’” OAN lawyer Charles Babcock said.
“This vague accusation is a clumsy attempt to smear OAN and to divert attention from Smartmatic’s own misconduct,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smartmatic sued OAN, Powell, and other Trump allies in connection to allegedly false claims connecting the voting machine company to voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
Smartmatic is seeking billions of dollars in damages from OAN for the network’s alleged 2020 election lies – particularly for the claim that Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems changed votes for then-President Trump to then-candidate Joe Biden.
Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors in Georgia in October. She admitted to breaching voting software in Cook County in the days and weeks following the 2020 presidential election.
Meanwhile, OAN previously settled a defamation lawsuit brought against the network by an executive for Dominion Voting Systems.
The terms of OAN’s Dominion settlement have not been disclosed, although Fox News ultimately settled a similar defamation lawsuit with Dominion for a whopping $787.5 million.