John Travolta Selling Mansion for $4M ‘as It’s Haunted by Memories of Late Wife Kelly Preston and Pal Kirstie Alley’

John Travolta has put his Florida home on the block for $4million, with sources saying the Saturday Night Fever stud wants to distance himself from the Scientology mob and the heart-crushing memories of lost loved ones – including wife Kelly Preston and pal Kirstie Alley.

Travolta bought the Clearwater home near the space cult’s headquarters with his wife in 2017 and spent many happy times with her and their kids – Ella, now 24, and Ben, 13 – before the 57-year-old actress’ cancer death in 2020.