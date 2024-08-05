John Travolta Selling Mansion for $4M ‘as It’s Haunted by Memories of Late Wife Kelly Preston and Pal Kirstie Alley’
John Travolta has put his Florida home on the block for $4million, with sources saying the Saturday Night Fever stud wants to distance himself from the Scientology mob and the heart-crushing memories of lost loved ones – including wife Kelly Preston and pal Kirstie Alley.
Travolta bought the Clearwater home near the space cult’s headquarters with his wife in 2017 and spent many happy times with her and their kids – Ella, now 24, and Ben, 13 – before the 57-year-old actress’ cancer death in 2020.
Fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley bought a nearby home after Preston’s death with plans to be closer and give Travolta support.
Now, following the deaths of Preston in 2020 and Alley in 2022, Travolta wants to purge himself of the memories.
An insider said: “When Kelly and John moved to Clearwater, they were eager to spend time with their Scientology pals, including Tom Cruise."
“Tom and his son, Connor, own homes in Clearwater, but he and John have reportedly drifted apart, and Connor keeps busy fishing with guys his own age.”
The 70-year-old Grease star may have also drifted from the cult, which opposes many modern medical treatments.
The source added: “It’s thought that the Travoltas went against Scientology when they agreed to try chemo to help fight Kelly’s advancing breast cancer.”
Currently, Travolta and the kids prefer living in their five-bedroom home on 9.5 acres in Ocala, which is a two-hour drive from Clearwater.
The news that tragedy-bitten Travolta is selling his Florida home comes after insiders claimed the Pulp Fiction actor was slowly turning into a recluse after losing so many loved ones.
He is said to sit at home by himself and make no effort to get out and meet new people or even socialize with old friends.
An insider said earlier this year: “John doesn’t go out and would rather be home by himself. In L.A., he sits by the pool watching the sunrise and sunset while turning down invitations to dinner parties and other gatherings."
“It’s the same thing when he’s at his home in Florida. He spends a lot of time alone with his memories. It seems like his whole spirit has been killed by a broken heart."
“He lives for the kids, but they’re doing their own thing most of the time. John puts on a brave face and swears he’s fine, but others aren’t so sure. Everyone wants to see him have more joie de vivre, but he’s melancholy – and for good reason. He’s suffered so many tragedies.”
But while Travolta has apparently kept to himself as of late, other insiders claimed the star was finally ready to date again after Preston’s 2020 breast cancer death.
An insider said: “John just needed to feel ready, and now he is. He knows Kelly wouldn’t want him to spend the rest of his life alone, so he’s finally allowing friends to line him up with dates."
“John believes a matchmaker would save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria. He's not asking for much, just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny, and spontaneous. And being attractive wouldn’t hurt.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.