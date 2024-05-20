Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > John Travolta

'Turning Into a Recluse': John Travolta Makes Little Effort to Leave the House or Socialize After Wife's Death

john travolta ready to date pp
Source: MEGA

John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, died in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

By:

May 20 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tragedy-bitten John Travolta is reportedly in such a deep funk over losing so many loved ones, he's turning into a recluse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, sources claim the Grease star is no longer making an effort to leave the house and socialize!

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta in forrest gump
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Travolta 'makes little to no effort' to leave the house.

The 70-year-old Pulp Fiction star is said to sit at home by himself a lot and makes little to no effort to get out and meet new people, or even socialize with old friends!

"John doesn't go out and would rather be home by himself," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "In L.A., he sits by the pool watching the sunrise and sunset while turning down invitations to dinner parties and other gatherings."

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta heartbroken kirstie alley death
Source: MEGA

Travolta is said to stay at his home alone and turns down dinner party invites.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's the same thing when he's at his home in Florida," the insider noted. "He spends a lot of time alone with his memories."

"It seems like his whole spirit has been killed by a broken heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
john travolta blows off grease tv show premiere
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Travolta tragically lost his 16-year-old son Jett in 2009.

MORE ON:
John Travolta
Article continues below advertisement

Travolta is still mourning the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

His son Jett tragically died at age 16 from a seizure while on a 2009 family vacation in the Bahamas. In addition to major losses in his immediate family, the actor has also lost close friends Olivia Newton John and Kirstie Alley.

Fortunately, Travolta still has daughter Ella Bleu, 24, and son Benjamin, 13, to love.

Article continues below advertisement

"He lives for the kids, but they're doing their own thing most of the time," the source said. "John puts on a brave face and swears he's fine, but others aren't so sure."

"Everyone wants to see him have more joie de vivre, but he's melancholy — and for good reason. He's suffered so many tragedies."

Article continues below advertisement
jjohn travolta ready date again
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Travolta recently considered dating again four years after Preston's death.

Article continues below advertisement

While Travolta has apparently kept to himself as of late, other insiders claimed the star was finally ready to date again after Preston's 2020 death.

"John just needed to feel ready, and now he is," a source previously said. "He knows Kelly wouldn't want him to spend the rest of his life alone, so he's finally allowing friends to line him up with dates."

Article continues below advertisement

Travolta reportedly considered hiring a matchmaker to help him ease back into dating.

"John believes a matchmaker would save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria," the insider explained. "He's not asking for much, just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny, and spontaneous. And being attractive wouldn't hurt."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.