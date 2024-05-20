'Turning Into a Recluse': John Travolta Makes Little Effort to Leave the House or Socialize After Wife's Death
Tragedy-bitten John Travolta is reportedly in such a deep funk over losing so many loved ones, he's turning into a recluse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, sources claim the Grease star is no longer making an effort to leave the house and socialize!
The 70-year-old Pulp Fiction star is said to sit at home by himself a lot and makes little to no effort to get out and meet new people, or even socialize with old friends!
"John doesn't go out and would rather be home by himself," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "In L.A., he sits by the pool watching the sunrise and sunset while turning down invitations to dinner parties and other gatherings."
"It's the same thing when he's at his home in Florida," the insider noted. "He spends a lot of time alone with his memories."
"It seems like his whole spirit has been killed by a broken heart."
Travolta is still mourning the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
His son Jett tragically died at age 16 from a seizure while on a 2009 family vacation in the Bahamas. In addition to major losses in his immediate family, the actor has also lost close friends Olivia Newton John and Kirstie Alley.
Fortunately, Travolta still has daughter Ella Bleu, 24, and son Benjamin, 13, to love.
"He lives for the kids, but they're doing their own thing most of the time," the source said. "John puts on a brave face and swears he's fine, but others aren't so sure."
"Everyone wants to see him have more joie de vivre, but he's melancholy — and for good reason. He's suffered so many tragedies."
While Travolta has apparently kept to himself as of late, other insiders claimed the star was finally ready to date again after Preston's 2020 death.
"John just needed to feel ready, and now he is," a source previously said. "He knows Kelly wouldn't want him to spend the rest of his life alone, so he's finally allowing friends to line him up with dates."
Travolta reportedly considered hiring a matchmaker to help him ease back into dating.
"John believes a matchmaker would save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria," the insider explained. "He's not asking for much, just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny, and spontaneous. And being attractive wouldn't hurt."