Rex Heuermann Should Be Tried Separately, Lawyer Claims — as Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Ponders Asking Judge for Change of Venue

Michael J. Brown, Heuermann’s attorney, told Newsday after the hearing that “at a minimum” the newest charges — the deaths of Sandra Costilla in 1993 and Jessica Taylor in 2003 — should be severed from the “Gilgo 4.”

“They have nothing to do with the other four,” Brown said. “There’s nothing, no relevance to the four. The MO is different. The way that the murders were allegedly carried out was different. The way that the bodies were … deposited, for lack of a better word, was different.”