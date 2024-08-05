Beyoncé 'Clears Her Schedule' to Donate $4M to Kamala Harris' Campaign — After Letting VP Use Her Song at Rally!

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Beyoncé is reportedly planning to drop a serious buck on Kamala Harris to show her support for the Vice President’s 2024 presidential run against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal. An insider claimed: “She has set aside $4million dollars to donate to the campaign, with plans to donate more if she sees the need to.”

Beyoncé is allegedly planning to drop $4million on Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign.

The source further alleged the Texas Hold ‘Em artist has already “cleared her schedule” to make an appearance at an upcoming fundraiser. As previously reported, Queen B initially made her support clear last month when she gave the Veep permission to use her song Freedom on the campaign trail.

Beyoncé’s backing of Harris comes as a shock due to the hitmaker’s years of political silence. In 2020, the Halo singer hinted at who she was supporting by posting a selfie sporting a Biden-Harris COVID-19 face mask. However, the last time Beyoncé voiced her public support for a candidate was back in 2012 when she and husband Jay-Z held a fundraising campaign for former president Barack Obama.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the presidential race after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the election on July 21.

Per the insider, Beyoncé’s decision to “step back” onto the political stage came after “people close to her showed her Project 25”. “She feels the stakes are too high and believes in Kamala’s vision for America.” Project 2025 — which has been blasted by both Trump and Biden administrations — is a prospective policy agenda drafted by the conservative Heritage Foundation, whose members includes some former Trump officials.

As for the Crazy In Love songstress’ recent support, she isn’t the only celebrity to step up and show love for Harris after President Biden announced his exit from the presidential race July 21. Singer Charlie XCX — whose album Brat has taken Summer 2024 by storm — also endorsed Harris soon after she was added to the ticket, tweeting: "Kamala IS brat." Harris’ campaign took the endorsement and ran with it, adopting the Brat album’s color palette and font style for their own.

Harris is poised to be the Democratic nominee as she squares up against former President Donald Trump in November.

Even Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, joined the fight by posting a long-winded tweet to X. Knowles wrote, “Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go.”

Other celebrities — including Cardi B, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more — have also voiced their support for the Veep. While Beyoncé and Harris have not been spotted together, the Daily Mail’s insider claims the two “became close friends” during Biden’s campaign. The Grammy winner even gifted Harris two tickets to her highly successful Renaissance Tour — a $1,655.92 value — last year.

Harris has been backed by numerous celebrities, including Charlie XCX, John Legend, Katy Perry, and others.

Taking to Instagram to thank the singer herself, Harris wrote: “To the one of one, the number one, the only one, Beyoncé, thank you for a fun date night.” Election Day takes place Nov. 5. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

