Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘Officially Set to Divorce’: ‘The Papers Are Finalized but Not Yet Turned In’
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s crumbling marriage might be over for good – as friends close to the couple claim the divorce papers are already finalized!
RadarOnline.com can reveal Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, have apparently given up hope in trying to make their relationship work after their latest attempts at reconciliation failed.
One insider close to the Good Will Hunting actor and Love Don't Cost a Thing singer said: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.
“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.
“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”
The rumors surrounding Affleck and Lopez’s suspected marital woes first started circulating in May.
It was revealed Affleck moved out of the couple’s $60million Pacific Palisades dream home and into a $100,000 per month Brentwood bachelor pad.
The Argo star twisted the knife even further when he purchased a separate $20.5million Pacific Palisades estate last month – on J.Lo’s 55th birthday!
A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.
“Lopez had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”
- Twisting the Knife: ‘Cruel’ Ben Affleck Purchased $20.5M Bachelor Pad on the Day Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez Turned 55
- Jennifer Lopez Embraces ‘Brat’ Summer: Singer Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Husband Ben Affleck Buys $20M Bachelor Pad
- Ben Affleck’s Pal Kevin Smith Admits Actor Has ‘Obviously Been Going Through a Thing’ As J.Lo Marriage Breakdown Rumors Rage
According to Lopez’s friends, Affleck waited until his wife of two years was on vacation in Europe before secretly moving his belongings out of their $60million marital dream home.
One insider said: “Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone.
“As far as she’s concerned, a real slap in the face…very cold, like a military operation.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Affleck and Lopez’s rumored divorce would mark the latest obstacle for the Jenny from the Block hitmaker to overcome this year.
She was forced to cancel her This Is Me... Live summer tour in May following what some sources described as poor ticket sales. An official newsletter sent out to fans said Lopez was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.
The singer-turned-actress also received poor reviews for her latest sci-fi action film on Netflix, Atlas. Although critics panned the film, it scored with viewers and preceded a massive deal between Lopez and the streaming platform giant.
A source said of Lopez’s recent troubles: “It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start.
“She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and Lopez's reps for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.