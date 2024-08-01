Your tip
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘Officially Set to Divorce’: ‘The Papers Are Finalized but Not Yet Turned In’

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce was said to be already finalized.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s crumbling marriage might be over for good – as friends close to the couple claim the divorce papers are already finalized!

RadarOnline.com can reveal Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, have apparently given up hope in trying to make their relationship work after their latest attempts at reconciliation failed.

Source: MEGA

The rumors around Affleck and Lopez's marital woes started in May after the couple was not seen together since March 30.

One insider close to the Good Will Hunting actor and Love Don't Cost a Thing singer said: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.

“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

The rumors surrounding Affleck and Lopez’s suspected marital woes first started circulating in May.

Source: MEGA

It was revealed Affleck moved out of the couple’s $60million Pacific Palisades dream home and into a $100,000 per month Brentwood bachelor pad.

The Argo star twisted the knife even further when he purchased a separate $20.5million Pacific Palisades estate last month – on J.Lo’s 55th birthday!

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.

“Lopez had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”

Source: MEGA

According to Lopez’s friends, Affleck waited until his wife of two years was on vacation in Europe before secretly moving his belongings out of their $60million marital dream home.

One insider said: “Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone.

“As far as she’s concerned, a real slap in the face…very cold, like a military operation.”

Affleck and Lopez’s rumored divorce would mark the latest obstacle for the Jenny from the Block hitmaker to overcome this year.

Source: MEGA

Lopez's close friend said: “It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start.”

She was forced to cancel her This Is Me... Live summer tour in May following what some sources described as poor ticket sales. An official newsletter sent out to fans said Lopez was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

The singer-turned-actress also received poor reviews for her latest sci-fi action film on Netflix, Atlas. Although critics panned the film, it scored with viewers and preceded a massive deal between Lopez and the streaming platform giant.

“She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and Lopez's reps for comment.

