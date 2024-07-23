Ben Affleck Pigging Out on Junk Food Amid J Lo Marriage Collapse Rumors – ‘He’s Bloated and Orders Five Pizzas in a Sitting’
Brooding Ben Affleck is eating his feelings away amid his split with Jennifer Lopez — and the junk food junkie is using his sadness as an excuse to binge big-time.
The formerly buff Batman, 51, is said to be feasting on fast food and huffing high calorie treats while holed up in his lavish Brentwood bachelor pad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One insider even spilled: “He’ll have as many as five pizzas delivered at one time.
“Ben has a sweet tooth that he’s satisfying with brownies and chocolate chip cookies and sweet coffee drinks topped with whipped cream! It’s doubtful he’s had a vegetable in weeks. Clearly, it’s beginning to catch up to him.”
Other sources claimed the flabby filmmaker breathed a major sigh of relief when he first spent time away from fitness fanatic J. Lo, 55, who demanded the recovering boozer follow a healthy diet and adhere to a strict gym regimen.
A second insider blabbed: “Jennifer is in the best shape of her life and has one of the most envied bodies in Hollywood. She has a punishing workout ethic that’s admirable from afar — but for Ben it was torture.
“She pushed Ben out of bed at 5 AM to hit the gym with her every day. He didn’t really have a say in the matter.
“Now Ben doesn’t have to do a thing. He can sleep in and eat whatever he wants. He’s king of his own castle again, and he’s making up for lost time. If he has a craving for chicken wings AND pizza, he indulges it. He knows the delivery guys on a first-name basis now.”
The insider added: “When Ben’s first marriage to Jennifer Garner fell apart, he consoled himself by pigging out on junk food and packed on considerable weight.
“Now, history seems to be repeating itself!”
- Where Was Ben Affleck on J Lo’s Birthday? Hollywood Star AWOL as She Kicks Off 55th Celebrations With Lavish ‘Bridgerton’-Themed Bash
- Ben Affleck Only Wearing Wedding Band as He’s 'Petrified' J.Lo Will Destroy Him in Divorce War If He Announces Split by Taking It Off
- Ben Affleck ‘Being Snubbed' By Both Jens in His Life — J.Lo and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner: 'She’s Sick of His Moaning About Marriage!’
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
News that Affleck is eating away his sorrows comes after sources said the Argo actor was afraid to take off his wedding ring over fears Lopez might destroy him in a likely divorce war.
Although he “never expected Jennifer to embrace his decision to leave,” an insider admitted Affleck is “freaked by how hard it is for her to let go” and “he’s living in fear of how far she’ll take it.”
The source said: “She insisted they wear their rings, then she had a fit over him moving his stuff out. No wonder he’s a wreck!”
The fairytale A-list couple has been living apart since early May when Affleck rented a house in Brentwood. He moved his stuff out of the pair’s $60 million Beverly Hills marriage “monstrosity” they bought together last year.
Sources say divorce papers are on the way for the embattled couple.