Ben Affleck and J Lo Jointly Decided to Sell $60 Million Mansion: ‘He’s Desperate to Get Rid of It — He Was Never Happy There’

It was a somber second wedding anniversary for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who spent the day on two different coasts amid mounting reports on their rumored marital woes, RadarOnline.com can report.

Lopez was spotted riding her bike solo in the Hamptons, while Affleck was photographed thousands of miles away walking into an office building in Los Angeles.

Their separate outings came just after Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 51, publicly listed their $60 million Beverly Hills estate for sale. They had been privately showing the home for a few weeks, and a source revealed: "They decided to list the house very recently."