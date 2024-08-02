Ben Affleck and J Lo Jointly Decided to Sell $60 Million Mansion: ‘He’s Desperate to Get Rid of It — He Was Never Happy There’
It was a somber second wedding anniversary for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who spent the day on two different coasts amid mounting reports on their rumored marital woes, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lopez was spotted riding her bike solo in the Hamptons, while Affleck was photographed thousands of miles away walking into an office building in Los Angeles.
Their separate outings came just after Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 51, publicly listed their $60 million Beverly Hills estate for sale. They had been privately showing the home for a few weeks, and a source revealed: "They decided to list the house very recently."
The estranged couple, who have been living apart, thought they could sell the mansion off-market, but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property.
The insider shared: "They're in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there."
While the source noted neither of the stars ever "felt settled" in the luxe 38,000-square-foot property, they claimed Lopez and Affleck rarely have all [five of their] kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them".
The pair offloading the property has also been viewed as a telling sign of what may be to come for their relationship.
The tipster noted: "Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step."
But as RadarOnline.com reported, another source close to the couple claimed the divorce papers had already been drafted after their latest attempts at reconciliation failed.
The insider said: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t."
“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”
Speculation about their rocky relationship first began circulating in May after Affleck moved out of the couple’s dream home and into a $100k per month Brentwood bachelor pad.
The Argo star went on to purchase his own $20.5 million Pacific Palisades estate on Lopez’s 55th birthday.
Another source exclusively told us: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult."
“Lopez had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”
