Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Panicking Time Apart May Hurt Relationship’: Singer Is ‘Freaking Out’
It looks like it’s going to be a Cruel Summer’s end for pop princess Taylor Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the couple is panicking about weathering their impending time apart as Swift, 34, continues her globe-trotting Eras tour and Kelce, 34, kicks off another year with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Midnights singer is touring Europe through Aug. 20, but by then, the returning Super Bowl champ will be zoned in on preseason play.
According to our sources, Kelce will be too focused on his game and the first critical weeks of the regular season to have much time for romance before the billionaire superstar hits the road again on Oct. 18.
Shared the source: “They’ve both gotten so codependent. The idea that they won't see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them.”
The tipster added: “Taylor is especially freaked out. She's always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis.”
While our source revealed Swift trusts Kelce and he's done nothing to make her concerned, they added: “He’s a guy and there's always temptation — and she's been burned plenty of times in the past.”
Swift’s love life is littered with famous exes, including Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn.
Friends confide Kelce is the kind of guy Swift has been waiting for and she doesn't want to lose him.
The insider dished: “Travis seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor. He hates leaving her side. They’re both worried over this forced separation. It's stressing them out!”
As RadarOnline previously reported, the couple is currently spending over $100,000 a day to keep their romance alive!
A source revealed: “Taylor and Travis have become international jet setters during this tour, and their extravagant spending is off the charts! Between multiple bodyguards, private jets, deluxe hotel rooms, plus the romantic gestures they’re both known for, it’s not unusual for them to spend $100,000 a day on their relationship!”
Having a private jet, the source added, means Swift “doesn’t have to go through airports or deal with customs”.
The insider noted: “They love to spoil each other. Travis sends her flowers all the time – once 11 times in a single day – and has been known to spend more than $2,000 on arrangements. And on Valentine’s Day, he spent about $16,000 on her!”
Rumors have also been flying the couple is planning a lavish wedding.
The pop superstar teased fans by mashing up her songs Paper Rings and Stay, Stay, Stay during her July 19 Eras Tour concert in Germany, singing: “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want ... That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet.”
An insider said: “Taylor and Travis are going to spend at least $1 million on their wedding, but she’s willing to go even higher. She’s thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate, and of course, they would give everyone the VIP treatment. Taylor and Travis still can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other, and they want to throw the party of the century to celebrate their love.”
