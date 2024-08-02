Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Panicking Time Apart May Hurt Relationship’: Singer Is ‘Freaking Out’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become so codependent they fear being separated as the NFL star returns to training and the pop star continues on her Eras tour.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the couple is panicking about weathering their impending time apart as Swift , 34, continues her globe-trotting Eras tour and Kelce , 34, kicks off another year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been inseparable and are so worried about their upcoming time apart that they've been spending $100K a day on their romance.

The Midnights singer is touring Europe through Aug. 20, but by then, the returning Super Bowl champ will be zoned in on preseason play.

According to our sources, Kelce will be too focused on his game and the first critical weeks of the regular season to have much time for romance before the billionaire superstar hits the road again on Oct. 18.

Shared the source: “They’ve both gotten so codependent. The idea that they won't see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them.”