Taylor Swift Admits She’s ‘Completely in Shock’ Over Mass Stabbing That Left 3 Girls Dead and 10 Injured

Taylor Swift is “completely in shock” over the mass stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class that left three children dead and 10 more people hospitalized, with two adults and five kids still in critical condition.

The pop star, 34, took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the tragedy and offer her sympathies to the families of the victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock … The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”