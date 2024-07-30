Your tip
Taylor Swift Admits She’s ‘Completely in Shock’ Over Mass Stabbing That Left 3 Girls Dead and 10 Injured

Taylor Swift performing on the Eras Tour
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is “completely in shock” over the mass stabbing at a dance class in England.

Jul. 30 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift is “completely in shock” over the mass stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class that left three children dead and 10 more people hospitalized, with two adults and five kids still in critical condition.

The pop star, 34, took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the tragedy and offer her sympathies to the families of the victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock … The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor Swift's Instagram
Source: INSTAGRAM/@TAYLORSWIFT

Taylor Swift responded to the tragedy with a statement on Instagram.

Locals left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute near the police cordon in the seaside resort town near Liverpool, England, and a number of fundraisers have already been set up for the victims.

In a press conference, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:47 AM at an address Southport. When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.”

Taylor Swift
Composite photo of police at the scene of a mass stabbing in Southport, England.
Source: By: @CHAUFFEURWEST/X

Members of the royal family reacted to the horrific news of a mass stabbing at a children's Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Witness Colin Parry, who owns a nearby auto body shop, described the aftermath of the attack as “like a scene from a horror movie ... It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrendous and deeply shocking”, King Charles sent his “condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies” to those affected by the “utterly horrific incident”, and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton said: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the attack, which is not believed to be terror-related and was carried out at a dance and yoga workshop for children between ages 6 and 11.

