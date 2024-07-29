Kids’ Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class Hit By Knife Attack Horror: 2 Children Left Dead and 9 Injured in ‘Horror Film’ Rampage — King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Pain Over ‘Heinous’ Bloodbath
Two children were killed and nine others were injured in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As six children remain in critical condition, members of the British royal family — including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton — expressed shock over the "horror film" attack.
Police arrested a 17-year-old male, who is believed to be the perpetrator. The incident is not being investigated as a terror attack and no other suspects are being pursued.
The Prince and Princess of Wales sent condolences to the families of victims in a statement on X: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."
"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."
Kate and William continued the post: "Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most. W & C."
King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also expressed their sympathies over the "utterly horrific incident".
In a statement, King Charles said: "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."
The alarming scene unfolded at a dance and yoga workshop geared toward children in primary school.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said authorities believe two adults were injured while "bravely" trying to protect the children.
Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said she was "utterly shocked and devastated" by the incident.
Spurrell said: "I cannot even imagine the untold pain and heartache they are facing. My thoughts are also with all those who suffered injuries and who have been affected by this harrowing incident."
The commissioner added that an attack on "innocent, defenseless children" at the dance school was "unthinkable and absolutely abhorrent".
"These young people had their whole lives ahead of them and it is hard to find the words to convey our deep sadness. Our region will be heartbroken that more young lives have been lost at the hands of violence and more have suffered serious injuries, and I share local people's deep concern and anguish."
According to BBC News, witnesses described the suspect wearing a face mask when he arrived on Hart Street in a taxi.
Witnesses then began describing seeing children covered in blood in the street. Several recalled hearing a woman scream, "my daughter's been stabbed" as she ran down the road.
Another eye witness said they rushed 10 young girls to safety in a nearby house.
