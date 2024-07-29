Your tip
Will Smith Reveals New Music Is Inspired by Getting ‘S--- Kicked Out of Me’... 2 Years After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars in Front of Millions​

Photo of Will Smith.
Source: MEGA

Will Smith is reigniting his music career.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock in the face live on stage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards after the comedian made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

The Bad Boys actor was later banned from attending all Academy events for the next 10 years.

As Smith continues to reignite his music career and promote his latest album, he appeared to hint at the scandal in a recent video interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

will smith hint chris rock oscars slap rap career trials
Source: MEGA

Will Smith said he found his 'voice' with his new song 'Work of Art.'

Although Smith did not directly reference what happened at the Oscars in 2022 in the video – which he appeared in alongside rapper Russ, who is featured in his new single – the pair did discuss going through "trials and tribulations".

Without further specifying, the Aladdin actor shared: "It was really the first time in my life since childhood that I got the s--t kicked out of me. You know, I had a run of the gods. It’s like, it was really the first time experiencing what it’s like to get stomped."

will smith hint chris rock oscars slap rap career trials
Source: @WILLSMITH/INSTAGRAM

Will Smith revealed the last few years taught him a 'different way to face' tough times.

Earlier this month, Smith also cryptically revealed the theme of his latest music was "Dance In Your Darkest Moments".

He added: "Over the past couple of years I’ve had to learn a different way to be with adversity — a different way to face hard times."

will smith hint chris rock oscars slap rap career trials
Source: @WILLSMITH/INSTAGRAM

Will Smith said the theme of his new music is 'Dance In Your Darkest Moments.'

MORE ON:
Will Smith
On Tuesday, July 23, he also shared via Instagram that he "found my new voice" while working on a song titled Work of Art.

"It’s how I want to sound and what I want to talk about. Before that, I had recorded about 20 tracks — a constellation of ideas of how I thought I needed to be. But Work of Art brought clarity — it revealed the fullness of who and what and how I truly."

will smith slaps chris rock oscars kids family reacts
Source: ABC

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Never miss a story sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In one section of the new track, the I Am Legend actor again appeared to hint at the Oscars slap seen 'round the world with the lyrics: "They tried to censor me / But then they sent for me / I am a saint, but if you touch, I am a savage."

