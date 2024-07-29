Will Smith Reveals New Music Is Inspired by Getting ‘S--- Kicked Out of Me’... 2 Years After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars in Front of Millions​

Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock in the face live on stage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards after the comedian made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

The Bad Boys actor was later banned from attending all Academy events for the next 10 years.

As Smith continues to reignite his music career and promote his latest album, he appeared to hint at the scandal in a recent video interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.