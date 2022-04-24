Chris Rock's Mother Doesn't Think Will Smith's 10-Year Ban From The Oscars Is Enough, Says 'You Don't Even Go Every Year'

"I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me," Rose told WIS. "When you hurt my child, you hurt me."

The comedian's mother spoke with the local news station where she was asked what she would say to the King Richard star. She answered: "I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ ... Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened."

She continued, explaining, "Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened.”

When asked about Will's 10-year ban from the ceremony she put it bluntly, "What does that mean? You don’t even go every year."