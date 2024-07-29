Richard Simmons' Housekeeper Believes Fitness Guru Suffered Fatal Heart Attack as His Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation
Richard Simmons' housekeeper of 35-years has her own theories about the fitness guru's cause of death.
Teresa Reveles shared what she witnessed in his final days and why she theorized he died of a heart attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reveles began working for Simmons in 1986 and proceeded to live with him for the next 35 years. During her time working for Simmons — who died on July 13, one day after his 76th birthday — she gained intimate insight into the fitness icon's personal life.
In her first ever interview, Reveles confessed: "I can’t stop crying. I still can’t believe what happened."
When asked if Reveles would like to speak about her beloved former boss and friend at a later time, she said: "No, I want to celebrate Richard. He died happy."
Reveles recalled finding Simmons' body in the bathroom and how "peaceful" he looked. She also noted that his hands were balled into tight fists.
The housekeeper said her own medical history led her to believe Simmons died of a heart attack, though his cause of death has not yet been confirmed by officials.
She explained: "That’s why I know it was a heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same."
While opening up about finding Simmons, she reflected on their first conversation together almost 40 years ago.
She was contracted to work for Simmons through an agency in 1986, according to the People interview.
Reveles recalled showing up to Simmons' door with a small suitcase. Surprised by her lack of personal belongings, the fitness star asked where the rest of her items were, she replied: "I just bring the little suitcase because I only try this for two weeks. If you don't like me or you don't like my cooking, then I can't work.”
Simmons told her: "Teresa, come in, you are never going to leave. We are going to be together until I die."
Thinking back on their first conversation, Reveles said: "And you know what? His dream came true. He knew somehow."
The two ended up being together until his death — and over the years she became more than just his housekeeper. Reveles cooked for Simmons, did his shopping and referred to herself as his "companion".
They lived under the same roof, traveled the world together and shared all their meals together.
In reflecting on their many years together, Reveles shared Simmons' playful side.
She shared: "If I was in the kitchen and then I come into the living room, he would hide and jump out, being so loud that he would scare me to death. I’d start screaming, ‘Richard, you almost killed me!’ He’d just laugh and say, ‘Teresa, almost doesn't count.’"
In the final years of his life, Simmons became reclusive and spent majority of his time out of the public eye.
Two days before his death, Simmons gave his final interview, in which he discussed going from teaching fitness classes on the road for 200 days out of the year to retreating inside his home.
The fitness star said: "My body told me it was time to retire."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.