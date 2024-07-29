Richard Simmons' Housekeeper Believes Fitness Guru Suffered Fatal Heart Attack as His Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation

She was contracted to work for Simmons through an agency in 1986, according to the People interview.

Reveles recalled showing up to Simmons' door with a small suitcase. Surprised by her lack of personal belongings, the fitness star asked where the rest of her items were, she replied: "I just bring the little suitcase because I only try this for two weeks. If you don't like me or you don't like my cooking, then I can't work.”

Simmons told her: "Teresa, come in, you are never going to leave. We are going to be together until I die."