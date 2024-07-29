Struggling Selena Gomez Slams Cosmetic Surgery Speculation With Brutal Honesty About Health Battle: ‘I Was on Stripes Because of a Flare Up… I Have Botox, That’s It, Leave Me Alone’
Fed up with speculation about whether she’s had plastic surgery, Selena Gomez took to social media to make it clear she has not gone under the knife – but she has dabbled in Botox, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, responded to TikToker Marissa Barrionuevo, who regularly comments on celebrities and whether or not she thinks they have undergone plastic surgery.
When Barrionuevo speculated what Gomez might have “gotten done” to her face, Gomez clapped back: “Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare-up.”
Gomez suffers from Lupus and Stripes is a steroid medication that can make your face swell.
Shutting down any further discussion that she’d gone under the knife, Gomez added: “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”
A physician’s assistant, Barrionuevo posted her speculation last year with side-by-side pictures of what she believed were before and after photos of the entertainer, but said she had no idea if she’d undergone surgery.
At the time Barrionuevo stated: “I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done.”
She added: “I don’t know what to attribute any of these changes to. When it comes to Botox and filler, I do these things when I’m pretty confident I know what someone has gotten done, but when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute.”
After Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. She also suffers from bipolar disorder. Last year, in a TikTok live, she spoke candidly about her body issues and how her medications have affected her image.
Responding to Gomez’s comments, Barrionuevo wrote in the caption alongside another TikTok video: "Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did)."
"I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. Ily (I love you). I hope we can move past this and be besties.”
In the video itself, Barrionuevo said: “I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me ... I want to start by saying ‘Hello my queen’, I agree with you, I do think we should leave you alone and I said that in the video.”
She went on: “I totally understand you still not appreciating it…You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s.”
Gomez responded in the comments, stating: “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”
