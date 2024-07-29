Struggling Selena Gomez Slams Cosmetic Surgery Speculation With Brutal Honesty About Health Battle: ‘I Was on Stripes Because of a Flare Up… I Have Botox, That’s It, Leave Me Alone’

Gomez suffers from Lupus and Stripes is a steroid medication that can make your face swell.

Shutting down any further discussion that she’d gone under the knife, Gomez added: “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

A physician’s assistant, Barrionuevo posted her speculation last year with side-by-side pictures of what she believed were before and after photos of the entertainer, but said she had no idea if she’d undergone surgery.

At the time Barrionuevo stated: “I think she has been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done.”

She added: “I don’t know what to attribute any of these changes to. When it comes to Botox and filler, I do these things when I’m pretty confident I know what someone has gotten done, but when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute.”