Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Quotes Jay-Z As He Boasts He Has ‘Hottest Chick Wearing My Chain’ After $600K Birthday Bling Gift
Actress and singer Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday in style with a $600,000 diamond ‘B’ chain around her neck, courtesy of her beau Benny Blanco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Only Murders in the Building actress showed off her pricey present in an Instagram post on her birthday, Monday.
Gomez stood on the beach with balloons above her, and then snapped a couple of close-up selfies highlighting the bling. She posted: “Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful 🥰 32.”
Blanco, 36, gave a shout out to Jay-Z’s song Public Service Announcement in his response to her, declaring: "I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain."
Gomez also posted photos of her and Blanco on her Instagram story that same day, declaring: “Love of my life.”
The record producer and songwriter also made sure to celebrate Gomez on his own Instagram page where he posted a picture of the two of them cuddling while he was dressed in a teddy bear outfit.
“i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !"
The reference was to their 2019 music video ‘I Can’t Get Enough,’ long before the two became an item.
The couple made their relationship public in December 2023, stating on social media that they’d been dating for six months.
Earlier this year, rumors flew that they were already discussing marriage and children.
Blanco also accompanied Gomez to the 2024 Emmys where she gushed: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."
However, it hasn't alway been sunshine and roses (or balloons and diamond necklaces). In 2014, the Rare Beauty founder struggled to cope after being diagnosed with lupus and checked in for a two-week stay at the Meadows, an upscale treatment facility in Arizona.
Years later she battled depression and anxiety in 2018 after she was dumped for a third time by on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
"I thought the world would be a better place if I wasn't there," Gomez once lamented. "It felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once. It was one of the scariest moments of my life."
In addition to her mental health issues, including that she suffers from bipolar disorder, Gomez's friends are reportedly concerned she's moving too fast with Blanco.
Gomez, however, has remained steadfast in her love for her man declaring: "He has been the best thing that's ever happened to me."
She also told naysayers on social media: “He’s still better than anyone I've ever been with."