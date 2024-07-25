Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Quotes Jay-Z As He Boasts He Has ‘Hottest Chick Wearing My Chain’ After $600K Birthday Bling Gift

Composite image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Source: MEGA

Actress and singer Selena Gomez received a $600,000 diamond necklace with the letter 'B' on it from her boyfriend Benny Blanco for her 32nd birthday.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Actress and singer Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday in style with a $600,000 diamond ‘B’ chain around her neck, courtesy of her beau Benny Blanco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Only Murders in the Building actress showed off her pricey present in an Instagram post on her birthday, Monday.

Gomez stood on the beach with balloons above her, and then snapped a couple of close-up selfies highlighting the bling. She posted: “Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful 🥰 32.”

Article continues below advertisement
gomez blanc instagram
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram, @itsbennyblanco/Instagram

Selena Gomez shared a close up of the blinged out 'B' from Benny Blanco, while her boyfriend posted a picture of the two of them with him wearing a teddy bear suit – a reference to the 2019 'I Can't Get Enough' music video they collaborated on.

Blanco, 36, gave a shout out to Jay-Z’s song Public Service Announcement in his response to her, declaring: "I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain."

Gomez also posted photos of her and Blanco on her Instagram story that same day, declaring: “Love of my life.”

The record producer and songwriter also made sure to celebrate Gomez on his own Instagram page where he posted a picture of the two of them cuddling while he was dressed in a teddy bear outfit.

“i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !"

The reference was to their 2019 music video ‘I Can’t Get Enough,’ long before the two became an item.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Article continues below advertisement

The couple made their relationship public in December 2023, stating on social media that they’d been dating for six months.

Earlier this year, rumors flew that they were already discussing marriage and children.

Blanco also accompanied Gomez to the 2024 Emmys where she gushed: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

However, it hasn't alway been sunshine and roses (or balloons and diamond necklaces). In 2014, the Rare Beauty founder struggled to cope after being diagnosed with lupus and checked in for a two-week stay at the Meadows, an upscale treatment facility in Arizona.

Years later she battled depression and anxiety in 2018 after she was dumped for a third time by on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez lupus
Source: MEGA

Gomez, who has suffered from mental health issues says Blanco is the best thing that ever happened to her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I thought the world would be a better place if I wasn't there," Gomez once lamented. "It felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once. It was one of the scariest moments of my life."

In addition to her mental health issues, including that she suffers from bipolar disorder, Gomez's friends are reportedly concerned she's moving too fast with Blanco.

Gomez, however, has remained steadfast in her love for her man declaring: "He has been the best thing that's ever happened to me."

She also told naysayers on social media: “He’s still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.