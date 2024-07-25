Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Quotes Jay-Z As He Boasts He Has ‘Hottest Chick Wearing My Chain’ After $600K Birthday Bling Gift

Actress and singer Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday in style with a $600,000 diamond ‘B’ chain around her neck, courtesy of her beau Benny Blanco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Only Murders in the Building actress showed off her pricey present in an Instagram post on her birthday, Monday.

Gomez stood on the beach with balloons above her, and then snapped a couple of close-up selfies highlighting the bling. She posted: “Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful 🥰 32.”