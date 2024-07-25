Linn Holmes: Embracing Her Solo Career in the City of Angels

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Linn Holmstedt, known professionally as Linn Holmes, is a singer from Sweden living and working in Los Angeles. Born in Sweden, Linn's musical journey began before she could walk, singing in gospel choirs alongside her mother. Her early exposure to music set the foundation for a career that spans genres and continents, blending her mother's gospel influences with her father's rock 'n' roll favorites, such as the Allman Brothers Band, Aretha Franklin, Bonnie Raitt, and Fleetwood Mac.

Linn's first significant incursion into music was with her band Spiridoula, formed with her best friends. "I started my first band with my best friends - Spiridoula - and when we began playing and writing together so much. We were just so inspired by all these 70s bands, such as Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, writing songs feverishly and just itching to perform," she recalls. This early experience was crucial in shaping her artistic identity. "Playing with my first band also kind of gave me that first taste of what the life of a working singer could entail - and I just fell in love with it," Linn shares. The band performed extensively in Sweden, from festivals to local venues, helping Linn hone her craft and develop her unique sound.

Relocating to Los Angeles marked a new chapter in Linn's career. She became a resident session singer for Sparam Entertainment, working with artists like Julian De Vizio, Lee Brown, and Tommi Aura. This period was instrumental in her development. "It has taught me so much - about work ethic, different approaches to music, about different kinds of music and musicianship," Linn explains. The variety and constant learning opportunities that came with session singing allowed her to grow significantly as an artist and a person.

This year, Linn launched her solo project under the name Linn Holmes, a long-anticipated move that felt like a natural progression in her career. "Launching my solo project has always been something I’ve been wanting to do eventually - the timing has just never felt right, until I met Rev. Tom Chandler and we started working together early 2024," Linn says. Her solo debut has been met with critical acclaim, featuring collaborations with notable musicians like Derek Frank, Adam Peri, Daniel Jakubovic, and Jenny Dang. The project has garnered attention from major publications, including Billboard Magazine.

Beyond her solo work, Linn remains an integral part of various musical projects. She is a member of the 12-piece vintage rock group Harry Katz and the Pistachios, the duo Asteron, and Canadian-led rock band Elderoth. She also performs with the band of guitarist Fernando Perdomo and serves as the vocal ensemble director and house-band background vocalist for Ultimate Jam Night at Whisky A Go Go. Her extensive performance history includes headlining shows at iconic venues like The Paramount, Whisky A Go Go, and The Viper Room, as well as festivals such as NextFest LA and the June Gloom Festival.

With ongoing projects and new releases on the horizon, Linn is going to give people a lot to talk about.