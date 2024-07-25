CNN Correspondent Alex Marquardt Admitted He Had ‘No Evidence’ to Accuse Military Veteran of Criminality in On-Air Hit Job — as Network Braces for $1 Billion Court Battle

CNN's chief national security correspondent Alex Marquardt testified he had "no evidence" linking a decorated Navy veteran to the black market trade of Afghan refugees before airing a report that sparked a $1 billion defamation lawsuit against the embattled network.

RadarOnline.com obtained an unredacted transcript from Marquardt's deposition in the ongoing case filed by Zachary Young, who alleges the struggling network wanted viewers to believe he was "operating in a black market."

Young's allegations stem from a November 2021 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper that showed his photo during a discussion about the repercussions of America's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.