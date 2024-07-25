Joe Biden Speaks Out for the First Time Since Ditching 2024 Election Campaign and Praises 'Capable and Tough' VP Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden gave his first address from the Oval Office since dropping out of the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I revere this office, but I love my country more," he explained on Wednesday, July 24, while addressing the nation. “Does character in public life still matter?”
“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation," he continued before stating America was "going to have to choose between moving forward or backward."
"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term," he noted.
Biden then went on to compliment VP Kamala Harris, who he endorsed on July 21.
“I’d like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris,” Biden said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”
Biden concluded the 10-minute address by saying it's been "a privilege" to serve as president.
He told Americans to “keep the faith,” and “the idea of America lies in your hands.”
- Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Invited by Fox News to Debate in September — After Ex-President's Rant About 'Fake News' ABC
- Complaint Filed: Team Trump Accuses Kamala Harris of Perpetrating $91.5M ‘Heist’ on Joe Biden’s Campaign War Chest
- LEAKED DEMS' MEMO: How Kamala Harris Will Beat Donald Trump in 104 Days — Read The Document
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden's ability to win the 2024 election was questioned following his weak performance at the June 27 presidential debate against embattled ex-prez Donald Trump. The 81-year-old was called out by viewers for appearing frail, speaking incoherently and occasionally losing his train of thought.
Biden later blamed his performance on exhaustion due to his heavy travel schedule.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
However, rumors quickly spread the president was suffering from a serious medical condition that was potentially affecting his cognitive abilities. Democrats and Republicans alike suggested he should step down from his campaign.
But one of the most surprising calls came from President Biden's friend, George Clooney, who wrote a New York Times op-ed pleading with him to be a "hero" and end his bid for the White House.
The Ocean's Eleven star praised Biden for his work over the past for years, but added: "One battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can ... We are not going to win in November with this president."
Despite initially insisting he planned to continue his campaign until the end and defeat Trump, Biden announced his campaign was over on Sunday, July 21.
His statement read: "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."