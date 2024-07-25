Barack Obama Refuses to Endorse 'Incompetent' Kamala Harris — 'He Knows She Can't Win' Against Donald Trump: Source
Former President Barack Obama doesn't believe Kamala Harris can beat Donald Trump in November.
The two-term Democratic president has reportedly yet to endorse Vice President Harris because of her competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Soon after Joe Biden, 81, announced on Sunday, June 21, that he would be stepping aside, the president endorsed his running mate, 59-year-old Harris.
While support from the president and other Democratic lawmakers poured in, Obama, 62, remained notably silent.
A source revealed the 62-year-old former president was "very upset" and refrained from publicly endorsing the vice president "because he knows she can’t win".
While Harris has emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee, the party will officially decide on their candidate at the DNC in August, shortly before the second general election debate.
Biden's announcement followed his disastrous performance against Trump at the first general election debate hosted by CNN. A second debate between the Democratic president and Republican nominee was scheduled for September on ABC News, which Trump expressed outrage over amid news of Harris' presidential campaign.
Fox News responded to Trump's tirades and extended an invitation to both campaigns for a debate on the conservative network.
Harris facing off against Trump would mean she would have to answer for her performance as vice president.
The insider explained to the New York Post: "Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her."
The source close to the Biden family added: "When you are running for president there are things you can and can’t say."
The insider noted Harris would face challenges debating Trump and would struggle to avoid divisive topics that could torpedo her momentum — and presidential campaign.
The source explained: "Wait until the debate… She can’t debate."
"She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid."
Obama — and Biden — were both said to be aware of this potential issue prior to the president dropping out of the race, adding to Obama's frustrations over Harris.
The insider said: "Obama knew this was going to happen, Joe knew this was going to happen. Now she is going to have to answer real questions."
While Obama reportedly hoped Biden would step aside — actor George Clooney's New York Times essay was said to be part of his plan to make it happen — he was reportedly "shocked" by Biden's quick endorsement of Harris.
Apparently, the ex-president wanted Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly "at the top of the ticket".
Ironically, Kelly is among a handful of names in the running for Harris' vice presidential pick.