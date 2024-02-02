Selena Gomez's Friends Concerned for Her Mental Health in Romance with Benny Blanco: Report
While Selena Gomez is head-over-heels in love with new record producer beau Benny Blanco, insiders claim her close friends are on guard.
The Only Murders in the Building star's pals reportedly fear her emotional demons will return to doom the budding romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, the multi-talented star's inner circle fear her mental health may take a downturn as the relationship progresses.
"Selena has been through so much and finally seems to have found stability and some measure of peace, but friends worry her mental health issues will resurface at the worst possible moment," a source told the National Enquirer.
The singer-actress, 31, and the record producer, 35, confirmed in December they've been dating for six months. The lovebirds were even spotted cuddling in court side seats at a Lakers game.
"She's over the moon about Benny," a source told the outlet.
Close friends' alleged concerns are not necessarily displaced. In 2014, the Rare Beauty founder struggled to cope after being diagnosed with lupus and checked in for a two-week stay at the Meadows, an upscale treatment facility in Arizona.
Years later she battled depression and anxiety in 2018 after she was dumped for a third time by on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
"I thought the world would be a better place if I wasn't there," Gomez once lamented. "It felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once. It was one of the scariest moments of my life."
Gomez also confessed she sought in-person treatment four times before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. One of those was a stint at a center in Tennessee, undergoing a variety of therapies.
Now, the 31-year-old is raving about Blanco, posting on social media, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
While Gomez gushes over Blanco, the insider warned, "Someone with her type of issues doesn't suddenly get better. It's a burden she'll continue to carry."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gomez's reps for comment.
In addition to fears regarding her mental health, Gomez's friends are reportedly concerned she's moving too fast with Blanco, who she's allegedly already discussed marriage and kids with!
"Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal," an insider told the outlet.
Apparently, pressure to lock each other down isn't only coming from Gomez — Blanco is said to be just as obsessed with her.
"He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants," the tipster said. "It's serious!"