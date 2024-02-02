Selena Gomez's Friends Concerned for Her Mental Health in Romance with Benny Blanco: Report

Close friends' alleged concerns are not necessarily displaced. In 2014, the Rare Beauty founder struggled to cope after being diagnosed with lupus and checked in for a two-week stay at the Meadows, an upscale treatment facility in Arizona.

Years later she battled depression and anxiety in 2018 after she was dumped for a third time by on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

"I thought the world would be a better place if I wasn't there," Gomez once lamented. "It felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once. It was one of the scariest moments of my life."