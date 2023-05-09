Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Ex-BFF Blames Pop Star's Decision To Drink For Friendship Ending

aaa t
Source: mega
By:

May 9 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Francia Raisa blamed her fallout with Selena Gomez on the pop star's decision to drink post-kidney donation surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Raisa donated her kidney to then-best friend Gomez, who suffered from life-threatening complications due to Lupus, in the summer of 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the selfless act, the pair had a falling out shortly after but never fully explained what went down.

Now, Raisa's own father has confirmed that his daughter cut ties with her ex-bff after she called her out for drinking.

selena francia
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The How I Met Your Father actress' dad, El Cucuy, a famous Spanish radio host, discussed the feud on-air.

During an interview on Primer Impacto, El Cucuy revealed details on what went down between his daughter and Gomez six years ago.

When asked why Raisa wasn't featured in Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the radio personality gave a blunt response.

francia
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

El Cucuy didn't shy from the fact that his daughter and her kidney recipient had a public falling out.

The father alleged that Raisa called out Gomez for drinking after the successful surgery. El Cucuy claimed his daughter told the former Disney Channel star that she did not donate her kidney so that Gomez could drink heavily — and potentially damage the life-saving organ.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
selena
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

While Raisa's father was open to discussing the friendship's feud, his daughter was more reluctant.

Raisa has had two recent brushes with paparazzi in Los Angeles — and she both times she appeared to still be effected by the failed friendship.

When Raisa was first spotted out in Studio City, she did her best to dodge questions about Gomez.

selena
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the initial sighting, photogs caught up to Raisa once again in Studio City, but this time she had more to say.

The actress accused Gomez's supporters of spewing hate and harassing her.

Raisa shared that she's received vile messages from Gomez's loyal fans — and some even went as far as telling her that they hoped she had her kidney ripped out, in graphic detail.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.