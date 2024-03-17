Home > Photos > Selena Gomez From Collaborators to Lovers: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Relationship Timeline in 12 Clicks Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco worked together before developing romantic feelings toward each other. By: Angilene Gacute Mar. 17 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

March 2015: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Collaborated in a Song

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first collaborative tracks arrived when she released her second studio album, Revival. Blanco had production credits on the songs Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness.

August 2023: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Worked Together in 'Single Soon'

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco co-produced the song with Cashmere Cat.

After a long wait, Gomez's fans received a new track from her, Single Soon. "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON," she caption the Instagram post about the song before the release. In the material, Gomez sang about leaving a partner and feeling free again.

September 2023: Selena Gomez Sparked Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber.

Gomez seemingly opened up about her relationship status when she uploaded a hilarious TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to the audio, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b----! Y'all be safe out there!" She has yet to confirm whether she was truly single at this point, or if she was already dating Blanco.

November 2023: Selena Gomez Promotes Benny Blanco's New Cookbook

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco won the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award five consecutive times.

After Blanco supported Gomez's Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in Los Angeles, Gomez gave him a shout-out on Instagram and promoted his new cookbook, Open Wide.

November 25, 2023: Dating Rumors Emerged

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, followed Benny Blanco before the dating rumors surfaced.

Dating rumors involving Gomez and Blanco surfaced when celebrity Instagram account @popfactions posted speculation regarding the pair's relationship. The duo did not comment on the buzz at the time.

December 7, 2023: Selena Gomez Confirmed Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez responded to fans who questioned their relationship and said Benny Blanco had been 'the best thing' that ever happened to her.

Months after the public put a spotlight on Gomez and Blanco, the Lose You To Love Me singer confirmed their romance by posting photos of her B ring. She also replied to users who questioned their relationship. "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all," she went on.

December 11, 2023: Benny Blanco Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco left sweet comments on Selena Gomez's social media pages.

After Gomez's Instagram confirmation, Blanco debuted their relationship on his social media page by uploading a photo of his muse inside an art gallery.

December 21, 2023: Selena Gomez Seemingly Gushed About Their Romance

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been sharing their PDA-filled photos online.

In her interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez spoke about her newfound love without mentioning Blanco. "It's very difficult to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know that when it happens, it will be great and you will want it to be healthy," she told the magazine.

January 3, 2024: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Marked Their First Public Outing

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have constantly shared photos of each other on their respective pages.

Gomez and Blanco had been spotted together during the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat's NBA match at the Crypto.com Arena. It marked their first public outing since confirming their relationship.

January 7, 2024: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco After the Golden Globes

Source: MEGA A source told People Gomez was 'super happy' amid their relationship.

While Gomez and Blanco did not mark their first red carpet event at the Golden Globes, the People You Know singer uploaded a sweet snap showing herself and her beau kissing after the ceremony.

January 15, 2024: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Made Their Award Show Debut

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco kept his past relationships private.

During the 2023 Emmy Awards, Gomez and Blanco presented their love to everyone by sitting next to each other and smiling for the camera.

February 13, 2024: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Dropped PDA-Filled Photos

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco called Selena Gomez his ‘bes fwend.’

Before Valentine's Day, Gomez unveiled their steamy photos as they cuddled with one another. One snap showed Gomez sitting on Blanco's lap as he wrapped his arm around her chest.