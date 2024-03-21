'No Longer a Fan': Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Disapproves of Ex Justin Bieber: Report
Pop star Justin Bieber is desperate to stay friends with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but her new man — music producer Benny Blanco — reportedly wants the Yummy singer to stay far away from her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for several years before splitting for good in May 2018.
The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, and Benny, 36, have been an item for more than seven months — but tipsters tattle that the music producer knows all too well how she was shattered by the bumpy romance with Justin!
"Benny is extremely protective of Selena," a source dished to the National Enquirer. "It's one of the things she loves the most about him — and after hearing her side of the story, he's no longer a fan of Justin."
The Lose You to Love Me songbird and Justin — who struggled with drug addiction before finally getting sober — had three false starts between December 2009 and March 2018.
Selena has battled bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, ran back to ex-galpal Hailey Baldwin, 27 — and married the model just six months after saying so long to Selena!
"Justin would like to be friendlier and maybe even hang out as a foursome," the insider spilled. "But Benny is dead set against it."
"He thinks the way Justin treated Selena is unforgivable," the mole added. "Even if Selena is fine to forgive and forget — he's not."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin, Selena and Benny's reps for comment.
As OKMagazine.com reported, the Same Old Love singer thinks highly of her beau's opinion and believes he's "the one."
"She trusts Benny," a source spilled. "Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life."
Selena has been equally protective of Benny and their relationship. When the couple first made headlines, fans were quick to express their disapproval of their pairing — and the former Disney Channel star wasn't having any of their insults.
On Instagram, Selena quipped back at snarky comments and told one fan, "Lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."
Selena also appeared to throw some shade at her ex during an appearance on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily.
"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," the pop star said of her relationship with Benny.
"I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."