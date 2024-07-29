Slash Remembers 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Will Never Ever Stop Missing You'
Slash paid tribute to his late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who passed away last week at 25 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist, 59, took to Instagram to remember her in a heartfelt post which read: “My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK”
Other celebrities chimed in to offer their condolences in the comments section. Lenny Kravitz wrote: “My deepest condolences brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family.”
Actor Jason Momoa said: “I’m so sorry Deepest condolences to meegan and you, brother ❤️❤️❤️”
Fergie wrote: “I am so sorry. Sending angel prayers🕊️🕊️”
Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello added: “Ahh I’m so sorry my friend. Love to you.”
Slash first announced Knight’s death in another social media post last week.
At the time, he wrote: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.
“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”
While he did not go into any further detail, Knight’s Instagram account shared a haunting final post, which had presumably been scheduled before her death.
The message said: “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.
“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷”
Her mother left a heart-wrenching comment that said: “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”
Shortly before announcing the news of her death, Slash informed fans that he would be canceling four shows on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour from July 22-27.
He wrote: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase.
“We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Tickets for all remaining dates are available now at https://www.serpentfestival.com.”
The tour resumed in Toronto on July 28.