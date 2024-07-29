Horrifying Crime Scene Photos Emerge From Murder of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Mom Dee Dee: Bloodied Bedsheets, ‘Obscene’ Stockpile of Meds and Piles of Garbage — ‘These Are Disgusting… Why Did I Look?’

Dee Dee was killed when Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her 17 times in the back while she was asleep in her bed in 2015.

Gypsy, who had been subjected to a lifetime of physical, mental and medical abuse at the hands of her mother, helped Godejohn plan and carry out the attack.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison. She was released on parole in December 2023. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.