Horrifying Crime Scene Photos Emerge From Murder of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Mom Dee Dee: Bloodied Bedsheets, ‘Obscene’ Stockpile of Meds and Piles of Garbage — ‘These Are Disgusting… Why Did I Look?’
Horrifying crime scene photos from the murder of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mom Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard have emerged.
The shocking images showing the aftermath of the brutal killing, including bloodied bedsheets and Dee Dee’s dead body, began circulating online as Gypsy celebrated her 33 birthday on July 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dee Dee was killed when Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her 17 times in the back while she was asleep in her bed in 2015.
Gypsy, who had been subjected to a lifetime of physical, mental and medical abuse at the hands of her mother, helped Godejohn plan and carry out the attack.
She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison. She was released on parole in December 2023. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In addition to the bloody murder, the resurfaced crime scene photos showed the dismal conditions the Blanchards were living in, with piles of garbage, bags and personal items strewn about the cluttered Springfield home.
One social media user wrote on X: “The Gypsy rose crime scene pics are disgusting.” Another added: “F--- I JUST SAW THE GYPSY ROSE CRIME SCENE PICS why did I look.”
Someone else shared a picture of the stockpile of meds Dee Dee, who falsely claimed Gypsy suffered from muscular dystrophy, cancer, and a host of other ailments, forced her daughter to take.
They wrote: “People are freaking out about the Gypsy Rose crime scene pics and I don’t advocate un-aliving anyone, but are you not equally disturbed this pic? That’s the obscene amount of meds Dee Dee Blanchard was literally FORCING on a perfectly healthy child. It’s so beyond abusive.”
The images were traced back to a Google Drive link belonging to blogger April Johns, also known as Fancy Macelli, but she denied spreading them online.
On TikTok, Johns said: “Yes, it came from my Patreon. Nice of you all to take it out of there and then spread it all over the place ... But I don’t really care because ... those crime scene photos, they have been public for the last nine years, anyone could have put a FOIA in at anytime they wanted to and gotten those photos – and many have and they have been out for years.”
Gypsy and her family recently filed a lawsuit against Johns alleging defamation, fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and false light, alleging that she launched a smear campaign after their media partnership turned sour.
Since her release from prison, Gypsy has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson and gotten back together with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. They are expecting their first child in January 2025.
She also recently appeared on The Kardashians to discuss her past with Kim Kardashian.
