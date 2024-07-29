King Charles ‘May Never See Grandkids Again’ Despite Handing Prince Harry ‘Substantial Sum’ After Megxit — as Royal Warns He Fears Wife Meghan Will Be Stabbed or Splashed With Acid If They Return to UK

With Harry standing firm on his decision, the Mirror reported that Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine noted: “It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health. A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time.”

He also took a dig at Harry, adding: “You have to ask yourself, is the UK any less dangerous than the US, with gun crime so prevalent over there?”

Royal author Margaret Holder also chimed in: “If the children can’t come here and the King can’t go there, you are looking at a situation where you’ve got a grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment, becoming more and more remote… The whole thing is a mess. King Charles is forced to be a distant grandfather that the grandchildren never see.”