King Charles ‘May Never See Grandkids Again’ Despite Handing Prince Harry ‘Substantial Sum’ After Megxit — as Royal Warns He Fears Wife Meghan Will Be Stabbed or Splashed With Acid If They Return to UK
Prince Harry has unsurprisingly upset his father King Charles III once more by declaring he will never bring his wife, Meghan Markle, back to the UK.
The 75-year-old monarch now fears that he will never again see his grandchildren – Archie 5, and Lilibet, 3 – ever again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new documentary titled Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex, 39, shared he is terrified of bringing Meghan, 42, back to the UK, fearing she will be stabbed or splashed with acid.
Concerned that an attacker could be inspired by tabloid articles about his family, and Meghan in particular, Harry said: “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
The couple stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and are now raising their children in Southern California, where Meghan hails from.
The last time the entire Sussex family was in England was in June 2022, for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebration. However, since then, Harry has continued to state they would not return due to security concerns.
Subsequently, Harry flew to England alone when Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February.
That same month, Harry lost his challenge in Britain’s High Court to not have his police security protection downgraded. Given that he is no longer a working Royal, the court ruled there was nothing unlawful in the security decision.
With Harry standing firm on his decision, the Mirror reported that Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine noted: “It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health. A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time.”
He also took a dig at Harry, adding: “You have to ask yourself, is the UK any less dangerous than the US, with gun crime so prevalent over there?”
Royal author Margaret Holder also chimed in: “If the children can’t come here and the King can’t go there, you are looking at a situation where you’ve got a grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment, becoming more and more remote… The whole thing is a mess. King Charles is forced to be a distant grandfather that the grandchildren never see.”
- Prince Harry Stunned! Ex-Royal Caught Off Guard When Asked About Kate Middleton and King Charles’ Ongoing Cancer Battles
- Prince Harry Is 'Looking for Any Excuse' to Return to the U.K. 4 Years After Moving to California
- Prince Harry Moans He’s Been Frozen Out of Royal Family Over One-Man Crusade Against Press: ‘It’s Caused Part of a Rift’
This separation cuts deep, Royal author Robert Jobson observed in an extract from his upcoming biography about Kate Middleton, titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Harry was reportedly "furious," after Charles told him he didn’t have enough money to support Meghan, the Daily Mail stated.
Jobson wrote: “At the outset, Charles had made a concerted effort to form a relationship with Harry's fiancée. 'She is so intelligent and so nice,' he said. 'She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.'"
“Harry, however, later claimed that his father told him there was ‘not enough money to go around’ for Meghan, because he was already having to pay for William and Catherine, and that 'Harry was furious—feeling that he and Meghan were entitled to lavish handouts from ‘Pa’ in return for agreeing to serve the crown.'"
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Jobson also stated: “According to close sources, Charles ended up giving Harry a ‘substantial sum’ and did not cut him off financially.”
The money issues, according to Jobson, are because the Sussex’s biggest earnings “seem to be behind them.” Their biggest money-makers were their tell-all Netflix docuseries and Harry’s autobiography, Spare.
Added Jobson: “They are now looking for ways to pay the bills that ‘doesn't involve dishing dirt on the Royal family,’ and Charles is ‘worried’ about ‘what is going to happen when all the money runs out.’”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.