Death Cover-Up? Los Angeles Fire Dept. Refuses to Release Richard Simmons 911 Call: ‘It Would Reveal Confidential Information’

The Los Angeles Fire Department refuses to release the 911 call placed to alert law enforcement authorities about the death of Richard Simmons.

RadarOnline.com asked first responders to release the emergency call placed from the housekeeper who found the eccentric fitness guru unresponsive at his West Hollywood home on the morning of July 13. He was later pronounced dead at the scene at the age of 76.

But the LAFD blocked the release of their records after we filed a Freedom of Information Act request, claiming it was not required to disclose “protected health information to the media or members of the public pursuant to a request for public records.”