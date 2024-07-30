Bill Maher Thinks Travis Kelce Will ‘Dump’ Taylor Swift at Random — Claims Singer Is ‘a Little Old’ to Be Supporting NFL Star at Games

While Swift, 34, and Kelce, 34, are still going strong — with the NFL player following the pop star around the world while Swift's on her European leg of the Eras Tour — Maher felt strongly about Kelce being the one to end the romance.

Maher shared his controversial opinion while interviewing internet star "Hawk Tuah Girl" Haley Welch, 21, on his Club Random podcast.

In reference to Kelce and Swift, the 68-year-old told his guest: "He’s gonna dump her, though, you know that."

"With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when."