Bill Maher Thinks Travis Kelce Will ‘Dump’ Taylor Swift at Random — Claims Singer Is ‘a Little Old’ to Be Supporting NFL Star at Games
Bill Maher wasn't asked but still offered his two cents on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.
The comedian, 68, predicted the Kansas City Chiefs star would "dump" the singer at random, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Swift, 34, and Kelce, 34, are still going strong — with the NFL player following the pop star around the world while Swift's on her European leg of the Eras Tour — Maher felt strongly about Kelce being the one to end the romance.
Maher shared his controversial opinion while interviewing internet star "Hawk Tuah Girl" Haley Welch, 21, on his Club Random podcast.
In reference to Kelce and Swift, the 68-year-old told his guest: "He’s gonna dump her, though, you know that."
"With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when."
Welch, who's a longtime fan of the Cruel Summer singer, appeared to try to turn the conversation around on a more positive note.
The viral social media star added: "You gotta think about it this way, if he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?"
The 21-year-old then pointed to Swift's hit Dear John and remarked: "It won’t be ‘F--- John Mayer’ no more, it will be ‘F--- Travis.’"
On that note, the television host slammed Swift for being "very tacky" and continuing to use her ex-boyfriends and past relationships for song material.
Maher continued: "It does seem like such a recurrent theme. At some point, you just wanna say, ‘Maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’"
Swift and Kelce's relationship was seemingly taking up a lot of Maher's headspace, as he went on to criticize the couple and how they showed up to support one another's careers. Maher bizarrely attacked Swift for showing up to Kelce's NFL games decked out in his teams colors.
Maher said: "I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player. I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on."
Luckily, Welch was there to come to Swift's defense — and pushed back on Maher's accusations that the singer was "a little old" to be supporting Kelce at his games.
Welch told the comedian: "Whatever makes her happy. If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me."
Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023, when she was first spotted at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on the tight end.
Since then, Kelce and Swift have seemingly been inseparable. Kelce has become a constant presence at Swift's concerts, just as she was routinely seen at his games and the Super Bowl.
The pair was even spotted enjoying time off from Swift's tour together in Europe, where they were toured Italian villas for sale together.
