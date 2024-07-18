TAYLOR IN DISGUISE: Scared Swift Dons Disguises to Go Out in Public as She’s Terrified of Stalkers and Mobs!
Taylor Swift is resorting to extreme measures to carve out a particle of privacy as her celebrity continues to skyrocket into the stratosphere.
A source spilled to RadarOnline.com: “She’s arguably one of the most famous people in the world now. Even Hollywood superstars and royals are throwing themselves at her feet constantly. There’s nowhere she can go where she isn’t recognized.”
Ever since the 34-year-old You Need to Calm Down singer began dating NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, last fall, the hysteria surrounding her has soared to an all-time high. The insider said: “It’s nearly impossible for her to leave the house without it causing a huge scene.”
Now she’s being forced to “go a lot further” to claw back moments of anonymity, so whenever she goes anywhere, umbrellas, screens or hanging drapes “have to be set up to block her from being seen before she’ll get out of her car,” according to the tipster.
The mole added: “It’s not like she can go out and live any kind of normal life, so it’s made her more dependent on her disguises. When she isn’t making an appearance, she rarely goes anywhere without a wig. She’s always been into dressing up in disguises, partly for fun and partly because she values her privacy.”
“There are also times she’s hidden in giant suitcases to get in somewhere without being spotted. And once she went so far as to hide inside a recycling bin to be wheeled into an NFL game!”
- Kim K. Wants Odell Back: Desperate Diva Craves the ‘Over-the-Top Fame’ of Dating an NFL Star — Just Like Rival Taylor Swift: REPORT
- LEAKED MEMO: Top Democrats Plan to Use Taylor Swift and Oprah in Wild Bid to Replace Joe Biden on 2024 Ticket
- Headed to the Altar? Taylor Swift and NFL Star Love Travis Kelce 'Talking Marriage' as Whirlwind Romance Heats Up
At this point, it’s not just a case of privacy, but of safety, said the source, noting: “The level of attention she’s getting is bordering on scary! There’s just a much more intense reaction from people when they see her. And as much as she’s grateful for all this fame, it can be overwhelming.”
Swift and her boyfriend have been the poster couple for celeb-studded date nights, high-profile outings, and glam jet-setting and rumors are swirling that he may take their romance to the next level.
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
An insider told RadarOnline.com the couple is showing no signs of slowing down either as Swift prepares to enter a new era — one that involves settling down.
The source told us: “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn't want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married.”