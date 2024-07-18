Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Taylor Swift

TAYLOR IN DISGUISE: Scared Swift Dons Disguises to Go Out in Public as She’s Terrified of Stalkers and Mobs!

Taylor Swift performing in concert
Source: MEGA

Staggered Taylor Swift is resorting to extreme measures to carve out a particle of privacy as her celebrity continues to skyrocket into the stratosphere.

By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Taylor Swift is resorting to extreme measures to carve out a particle of privacy as her celebrity continues to skyrocket into the stratosphere.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com: “She’s arguably one of the most famous people in the world now. Even Hollywood superstars and royals are throwing themselves at her feet constantly. There’s nowhere she can go where she isn’t recognized.”

Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce
Source: mega

Taylor Swift has become more concerned for her safety as her celebrity skyrockets.

Ever since the 34-year-old You Need to Calm Down singer began dating NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, last fall, the hysteria surrounding her has soared to an all-time high. The insider said: “It’s nearly impossible for her to leave the house without it causing a huge scene.”

Now she’s being forced to “go a lot further” to claw back moments of anonymity, so whenever she goes anywhere, umbrellas, screens or hanging drapes “have to be set up to block her from being seen before she’ll get out of her car,” according to the tipster.

Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift performs on the Eras Tour
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's popularity surged even higher when she started dating Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

The mole added: “It’s not like she can go out and live any kind of normal life, so it’s made her more dependent on her disguises. When she isn’t making an appearance, she rarely goes anywhere without a wig. She’s always been into dressing up in disguises, partly for fun and partly because she values her privacy.”

“There are also times she’s hidden in giant suitcases to get in somewhere without being spotted. And once she went so far as to hide inside a recycling bin to be wheeled into an NFL game!”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift at an event
Source: mega

Taylor Swift is fearful due to having several stalkers in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

At this point, it’s not just a case of privacy, but of safety, said the source, noting: “The level of attention she’s getting is bordering on scary! There’s just a much more intense reaction from people when they see her. And as much as she’s grateful for all this fame, it can be overwhelming.”

Swift and her boyfriend have been the poster couple for celeb-studded date nights, high-profile outings, and glam jet-setting and rumors are swirling that he may take their romance to the next level.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

An insider told RadarOnline.com the couple is showing no signs of slowing down either as Swift prepares to enter a new era — one that involves settling down.

The source told us: “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn't want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married.”

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.