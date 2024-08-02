Revenge Body: Bethenny Frankel, 53, Hits Back at Trolls Who Claim She’s ‘Too Old to Wear a Bikini’
Bethenny Frankel is clapping back at the haters who say she’s too old to wear a bikini.
The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, has been showing off her toned physique all summer, baring her body in swimsuits as she enjoys plenty of poolside time in the Hamptons and holidays at the beach in St. Tropez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Frankel twirled confidently for her 3.4 million followers while rocking a black and white bikini, saying: “Many of you say at a certain age you're too old to wear a bikini. This was in my drawer and it has tags on it. So the big question I have for you is: Am I popping tags or am I not popping tags?”
She repeated the question in the post’s caption, writing: “Are we gonna pop some tags?⬇️⬇️⬇️ #swim #bathingsuit #onepiece #poolside #confidence.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Mandalorian actress Katee Sackhoff, 44, commented: “Pop those tags!! It drives me crazy when we think after a certain age or after children we can no longer be youthful or sexy. Like relax!! I have half my life left and I’m not hurting anyone 😂❤️ you look amazing.”
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 61, added: “You are never too old. If you look like that girl, you can go naked if you want. 🔥 #bestbody”
Fans chimed in with messages of admiration and support, with one even joking: “If I had that body, I’d be wearing that suit to the grocery store💯😂”
Another impressed user asked: “How much do you workout?” Frankel simply replied: “Beach walks.”
- Never-Ending Reality Feud: Luann de Lesseps Claims Bethenny Frankel 'Used Her Daughter to Get to Me'
- Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence on Ex-Fiancé's Romance With Olivia Culpo's Sister, Slams 'Spinster' Portrayal Before Couple's Rumored Split
- It's Over: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Break Up, End Three-Year Engagement
Frankel, who shares 14-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 53, announced her split from ex-fiancé Paul Bernon, 45, earlier this year after six years of dating.
Bernon, a real estate investor, began dating model Olivia Culpo’s sister Aurora, 35, not long after the breakup – but the couple has already decided to go their separate ways.
Meanwhile, Frankel sparked romance rumors of her own with German artist Niclas Castello, 46, after they were spotted spending a smiley beach day together while on vacation in St. Tropez.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.