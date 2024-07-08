Just hours before a rumored split between influencer Aurora Culpo and her investment banker beau Paul Bernon, Bethenny Frankel took to her "Just B With Bethany" podcast on Sunday night to break her silence about their budding romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 53-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star dated Bernon, 45, for six years and called off their three-year-engagement in March, with Bernon apparently dating model Olivia Culpo's sister not long after.

On Monday, Page Six reported that according to a source, Aurora, the 35-year-old mother of two, and Bernon are officially over.

In her podcast, Frankel lamented, "Last week, I started to see my name in headlines being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from, that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman."

She went on to say, "It regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under the radar person who had now gotten serious with someone, had a girlfriend, met her family, met her kids."