Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence on Ex-Fiancé's Romance With Olivia Culpo's Sister, Slams 'Spinster' Portrayal Before Couple's Rumored Split
Just hours before a rumored split between influencer Aurora Culpo and her investment banker beau Paul Bernon, Bethenny Frankel took to her "Just B With Bethany" podcast on Sunday night to break her silence about their budding romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 53-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star dated Bernon, 45, for six years and called off their three-year-engagement in March, with Bernon apparently dating model Olivia Culpo's sister not long after.
On Monday, Page Six reported that according to a source, Aurora, the 35-year-old mother of two, and Bernon are officially over.
In her podcast, Frankel lamented, "Last week, I started to see my name in headlines being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from, that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman."
She went on to say, "It regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under the radar person who had now gotten serious with someone, had a girlfriend, met her family, met her kids."
"Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship, hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other's kids and the level of commitment," she vented, revealing it took a toll.
Culpo had shared details of her relationship with Bernon on the July 3 episode of her "Barely Filtered" podcast, telling Olivia that the two had already met each other’s children.
“He’s met them twice and, like, on FaceTime and stuff,” she said of her 5-year-old son, Remi and 3-year-old daughter, Soleil, whom she shares with her ex-husband Michael “Mikey” Bortone.
She also said of Bernon’s children, “They’re 17 and 14. They’re older, and they’re really nice.”
In what appears to have been a prophetic comment, Frankel also said on her podcast Culpo should have been less forthcoming about her budding relationship with Bernon.
“If you’re the new woman in a relationship you need to tread lightly and be cautious about whoever the woman before you was because we’ve all been in both positions,” Frankel said. “I think by sharing all the details of your new relationship, you’re disrespecting the last relationship.”
Bernon and Culpo’s relationship first came to light when Deux Moi reported that a source had spotted the duo kissing in Boston.
Neither Culpo nor Bernon has publicly addressed the breakup, but Culpo’s recent Instagram photos show her enjoying time with family in Rhode Island, following Olivia’s wedding there to San Francisco 49er's star Christian McCaffrey on June 29.
Olivia did not invite Bernon to the wedding. On the July 3 podcast, she called Bernon Aurora’s "flavor of the month."
Aurora responded that it was “rude” to not invite Bernon, but Olivia clapped back it was “rude to invite someone I’ve never met.”