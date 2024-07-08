PGA star Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll were spotted enjoying a night out together in London weeks after the professional golfer stunned fans by suddenly calling off their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple was seen at dinner with McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammates Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, and their partners in a photo shared on Instagram by Donald's wife Diane.