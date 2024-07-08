SPOTTED: Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll All Smiles During Night Out in London After Shocking Divorce U-Turn
PGA star Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll were spotted enjoying a night out together in London weeks after the professional golfer stunned fans by suddenly calling off their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail reports that the couple was seen at dinner with McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammates Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, and their partners in a photo shared on Instagram by Donald's wife Diane.
The dinner marked a rare public sighting of the McIlroys since their shocking reconciliation last month. They were last spotted with their 3-year-old daughter Poppy in Juno Beach, Florida, less than 24 hours after his devastating loss at the U.S. Open.
Despite a two-stroke lead in the final round, McIlroy's dreams of finally claiming his fifth major title were dashed when he missed two crucial putts in the closing holes at Pinehurst.
McIlroy had filed for divorce in May after seven years of marriage, claiming that the couple's union was "irretrievably broken" and serving Stoll with divorce papers at their family home in Jupiter, Florida while he was away preparing for the PGA Championship in Kentucky.
Although Stoll failed to respond to the motion in court before the deadline, McIlroy's attorney Thomas Sasser filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf in Palm Beach County Courthouse on June 11, mere days before the U.S. Open began.
"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," McIlroy told The Guardian at the time.
"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," he explained. "Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McIlroy and Stoll held "secret meetings" at their Florida mansion for weeks, discussing their split and how they would manage co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, before they decided to stay together.
McIlroy and Stoll tied the knot in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, years after they first crossed paths at the 2012 Ryder Cup. They began dating in 2014, several months after he abruptly called off his engagement with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.