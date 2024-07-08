Whoopi Goldberg Defends President Biden From Calls to Step Aside During 'View' Segment: 'I Don't Care if He's Pooped His Pants'
Whoopi Goldberg defended Joe Biden this week and announced her support for the embattled president as he faces growing calls to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after President Biden issued a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday morning and insisted that he was “fully committed” to staying in this year’s race, Goldberg emphasized that the 81-year-old commander-in-chief still had her full support.
Even more surprising was Goldberg’s claim that President Biden would still have her full support even if he “pooped his pants.”
“I mean, listen, I’m just going to have my two cents because I wasn’t here on the day that y’all talked about it,” the comedian said on Monday morning’s episode of The View regarding Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta last month.
“I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants,” Goldberg continued. “I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job and then I’ll say, okay, maybe it’s time to go.”
Goldberg also cited President Biden’s primary debate performance against Kamala Harris during the race for White House back in 2020.
The comedian acknowledged that while Biden “had a bad night” against Harris back in 2020, he still went on to win the Democratic nomination and beat Trump that November.
“Now, he had a bad night the first time that he went on and debated with Kamala Harris, and everybody wanted him to quit then, saying: ‘You can’t talk to women like this’ or ‘You’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong,’” Goldberg explained.
“He came back, said, ‘You know what? I got it,’ and gave four years.”
Goldberg also acknowledged that President Biden gave a “poopy” performance against Trump in Atlanta last month – even though she still stands by the embattled 81-year-old leader.
“So yeah, I have poopy days all the time,” she told her The View co-hosts. “I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point.”
According to Goldberg, she will “join any crew that says get rid of” President Biden if he gives another disastrous performance against Trump during the pair’s second presidential debate in September.
“So I’m just simply saying, yeah, there are two debates,” she explained. “And if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him.”
“But loyalty to me?” Goldberg concluded. “If you are doing the job, I might not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all. But I’m going to stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should have been the person people were talking about.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden has faced increasing pressure to withdraw from this year’s race for the White House ever since the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27.
President Biden then issued a lengthy letter on Monday morning in which he insisted that he was “fully committed” to staying in the race. He also insisted that it was “time to come together” and “move forward as a unified party” to beat Trump on November 5.