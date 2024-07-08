Whoopi Goldberg defended Joe Biden this week and announced her support for the embattled president as he faces growing calls to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after President Biden issued a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday morning and insisted that he was “fully committed” to staying in this year’s race, Goldberg emphasized that the 81-year-old commander-in-chief still had her full support.