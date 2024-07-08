'Stay in School': Marjorie Taylor Greene MOCKED After Embarrassing Declaration of Independence Blunder
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was mocked online this weekend after she made a major mistake while discussing the Declaration of Independence, RadarOnline.com can report.
Greene’s embarrassing blunder unfolded on Friday when she claimed that six individuals – including James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington – signed the Declaration of Independence back on July 4, 1776.
But none of those six men ever signed the Declaration of Independence 248 years ago, and several X users were quick to point out Greene’s monumental gaffe.
“The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted on Friday.
“Thomas Jefferson: 33 John Hancock: 39 James Madison: 25 Alexander Hamilton: 21 James Monroe: 18 Aaron Burr: 20 Paul Revere: 41 George Washington: 44,” Greene added.
Flash forward to later Friday afternoon, and Greene was ridiculed for her mistake.
“STOP ELECTING STUPID PEOPLE,” one X user responded. “Keep in mind ladies and gentlemen. That Marjorie Taylor Greene is a U.S. Representative. Whose salary is paid for by taxpayers.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene being completely wrong about history (AGAIN) aside,” another user commented. “Claiming that the average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 44 is NOT a flex when the Founders life expectancy was only 64 years.”
“I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence just so I can personally show you who signed it,” another person quipped.
“How did you forget Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, and Ronald Reagan?” GOP House Rep. Jack Kimble of California added.
“75% of the ‘signers of the Declaration of Independence’ listed here by Marjorie Taylor Greene did not actually sign the document,” yet another X user wrote before adding that Greene’s post was a reminder “for kids to stay in school.”
Meanwhile, Greene also faced backlash over the weekend after she falsely claimed that ex-President Donald Trump won the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.
“Yesterday’s enthusiasm for President Trump on Lake Allatoona was unmatched!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I know he won Georgia in 2020, and after yesterday, I know he’s going to win Georgia again in 2024!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Greene’s Declaration of Independence blunder – as well as her false claim about the 2020 presidential election – came just days after the controversial congresswoman stood beside former Trump advisor Steve Bannon as Bannon reported to federal prison to start his four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena.
Greene claimed that Bannon’s four-month sentence was a “disgrace to our country” and once again suggested that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
“This is a DISGRACE to our country, and an affront to the principles of justice it was founded upon,” Greene raged last week. “Republican voters need to fight harder than ever: this election is not over.”